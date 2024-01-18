It comes after it was reported that Jake had quit Love Island: All Stars after being coupled up with his ex Liberty Poole for a second time.

According to an insider: "Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama. Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show – it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

Following his exit, Jake sat down with the show's host Maya Jama to discuss his reason for leaving.

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island: All Stars?

Jake Cornish quit Love Island: All Stars after just three days in the villa.

On Wednesday night's episode, Jake gathered his fellow islanders to reveal the news.

He said: "Listen everyone: I was here to find love, there's no one really that I've got that connection with... I'm going tonight."

He then pulled a tearful Liberty Poole for a chat to clear the air.

"I can't just fake things for the sake of being in here," he explained. "So I thought.. the best thing for me to do is take myself out of the situation. I've had a wicked time."

"It's weird to think that three years ago I was leaving being true to myself and now you're doing the same thing," she replied.

Following his exit, Jake spoke to Maya Jama for his first interview since leaving the show, insisting that his reason for leaving wasn't because of Liberty, as they're now friends.

He admitted that All Stars just wasn't for him, saying: "You're in 100% or nothing," adding that he hadn't found a romantic connection with anyone yet.

He went on to say that he wouldn't go looking for someone, but if he came to it, he'd be open to the idea of finding love outside of the show.

Following his exit, Jake shared a statement, saying: "After a few amazing days in the Villa, I’ve made the decision to leave Love Island: All Stars as I’ve realised that now isn’t the right time for me to find love as I would never want to force a connection."

He added: "I have no regrets whatsoever as I’m so glad I got to enjoy my time in the Villa reuniting with some familiar faces as well finally getting an opportunity to clear the air with Liberty.

"I wish her and all of the other Islanders the very best and will be cheering them all on from home."

