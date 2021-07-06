Who is Lucinda Strafford? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who ‘really’ fancies Brad McClelland
Will she steal Brad away from Rachel?
Published:
We’re onto week two of Love Island, and bombshells are arriving in the villa daily. Lucinda Strafford from Brighton will make her debut for episode eight, and she’s already eyeing up the boys.
The 21-year-old says she’s a “relationship kind of girl” and it sounds like Brad McClelland might be the guy for her.
Brad is currently coupled up with Rachel Finni, but this is Love Island and as we know, anything can happen in a day!
Here’s everything you need to know about Lucinda Strafford, one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.
Lucinda Strafford – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Online fashion boutique owner
From: Brighton
Instagram: @lucindastrafford
Why does Lucinda want to take part in Love Island?
Lucinda is ready to have some “fun”.
Ahead of her villa debut, she said: “I’m a relationship kind of girl. The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”
And when it comes to snogging on TV, Lucinda has no problems, adding: “I’m fine about it. It’s only just laughs. I do think to myself, my whole family are at home watching, but then again it’s literally just a laugh. I’m 21, I’m just having fun.”
What does Lucinda do for work?
Lucinda runs her own online fashion boutique called The Luxe Range. She sells clothing and shoes and models most of the clothing on the website.
What is Lucinda looking for in a partner?
Lucinda is open to getting to know most of the boys in the villa, but Brad and Liam Reardon have caught her eye already.
She said: “I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys. I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on.”
Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?
- Sharon Gaffka
- Shannon Singh
- Liberty Poole
- Kaz Kamwi
- Jake Cornish
- Chloe Burrows
- Brad McClelland
- Toby Aromolaran
- Hugo Hammond
- Aaron Francis
- Faye Winter
- Chuggs Wallis
- Liam Reardon
- Rachel Finni
- Millie Court