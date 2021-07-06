Who is Millie Court? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who has her eye on Toby Aromolaran

ITV’s Love Island is in full swing and the bombshell arrivals are coming in.

One of those contestants is Millie Court – who already has her eye on three guys in the villa, including Toby Aromolaran who is coupled up with very smitten Kaz Kamwi.

So, will the Essex beauty be stealing him away? Or will she turn her attention to one of the other boys?

Here’s everything you need to know about Millie – one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.

Millie Court – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Fashion buyer’s administrator

From: Essex

Instagram: @milliegracecourt

Why does Millie want to take part in Love Island?

Having been single for a year now, Millie is looking for “The One”.