Who is Millie Court? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who has her eye on Toby Aromolaran
The 24-year-old fancies three guys - but who will she end up coupling up with?
Published:
ITV’s Love Island is in full swing and the bombshell arrivals are coming in.
One of those contestants is Millie Court – who already has her eye on three guys in the villa, including Toby Aromolaran who is coupled up with very smitten Kaz Kamwi.
So, will the Essex beauty be stealing him away? Or will she turn her attention to one of the other boys?
Here’s everything you need to know about Millie – one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.
Millie Court – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Fashion buyer’s administrator
From: Essex
Instagram: @milliegracecourt
Why does Millie want to take part in Love Island?
Having been single for a year now, Millie is looking for “The One”.
“I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘The One’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it,” she said ahead of her Love Island debut.
What does Millie do for work?
Millie works as a fashion buyer’s administrator. On her Instagram, she shares lots of glamorous pics of her in fashionable outfits.
She also loves treating herself to some designer goods, such as bags and accessories.
What is Millie looking for in a partner?
“Looks wise, it’s the classic tall, dark and handsome. But people who I’ve been with in the past haven’t been that. I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not,” she explained.
“I’m looking for someone that I can fully vibe with and we have the same energy. I really want someone who can make me laugh and is funny. Someone who matches me and not just because they’re good looking. Most boys who are really good looking are boring!”
When it comes to the guys in the Love Island villa, there’s three guys who have already caught her eye – Brad McClelland, Liam Reardon and Toby.
“Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is. Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh. Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!” she said.
