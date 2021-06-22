Who is Brad McClelland? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who likes to do as little as possible

Get ready for some summer lovin’ as Love Island 2021 is about to start and the wait to learn who will make up the list of Love Island 2021 contestants is over – so get choosing your picks for the winners now!

There is a great variety of characters in the mix for 2021 that includes the first disabled Love Island contestant, a luxury event planner and labourer Brad who has fun on his mind when he enters the villa.

But how will Brad do on the show, and does he have a good shot at finding love in sunny Majorca? Only time will tell but for now, here is all we know about Brad McClelland!

Brad McClelland – Key Facts

Age: 26

Job: Labourer

From: Northumberland

Instagram: @brad_mcclell

Why does Brad want to take part in Love Island?

“I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?” We can’t argue with that, Brad.

He also revealed that it’s the excitement of being on the show that appeals to him, saying: “The socialising side of it [appeals] – meeting new people. And that’s not just meeting the lasses, meeting everyone.” It sounds like Brad will be quite the social butterfly.

What does Brad do for work?

Brad is a labourer and if you think that means he does a lot of hard graft, Brad thinks otherwise. “I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. [My colleagues would] probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.”

While we know what his colleagues think of him, what about his family? “I’m the person that’ll take the p**s out of them but I’m the first one that they’ll go to if they’ve got any problems. I try to have a laugh and try not to take anything too seriously. They’d probably say I’m too honest.”

What is Brad looking for in a partner?

If any of the ladies in the villa are prone to nagging, they may want to look elsewhere for their suitor as Brad does not have time for that.

“[I’m looking for] someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I could not be with someone that’s constantly on your case. I’d say I like dark hair, dark skin, dark eyes. But then my ex-girlfriend who I was with for over 8 years was fair-skinned, blue eyes, blonde hair.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.