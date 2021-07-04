Who is Rachel Finni? Meet the Love Island 2021 bombshell who doesn’t need a man

The latest Love Island bombshell to enter the Love Island villa is 29-year-old Rachel Finni.

The luxury travel specialist joined the Love Island 2021 contestants in episode five, following a dramatic recoupling that left Brad and Chuggs single. Rachel was given 24 hours to decide which boy she wants to couple up with. But who has she already got her eye on?

Here’s everything you need to know about Rachel Finni as she takes on Love Island.

Rachel Finni – Key Facts

Age: 29

Job: Luxury travel specialist

From: London

Instagram: @rayfinn

Why does Rachel want to take part in Love Island?

At 29, Rachel is the oldest contestant in the island, though you’d hardly know it. “It will be an amazing way to spend the last year of my 20s,” she said. “Doing something that fulfils me emotionally as well.”

She added: “It’s a great experience, you meet great people. I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best. I’ve scraped the bottom of the dirtiest barrels, that’s how I describe my dating life. So I thought ‘why not? Let’s apply. If it happens, it happens’.”

She also added that, as well as doing it because she loves the show, she “need[s]” someone to marry her. Could Brad or Chuggs be the one?

What is Rachel looking for in a partner?

Though Rachel is ready to take on the ultimate summer of love, she’s very clear on one thing: “I don’t need a man for anything. I can buy my own home and take care of myself.”

She added: “I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with.” In terms of specifics, however, Rachel has “no type”. She said: “As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me!” She already has her eye on a few of the boys in the island, saying: “Aaron is very attractive and seems down to earth. Hugo seems like boyfriend material – handsome, charming – and I’d like to crack his shell a bit more. “And Toby – he’s attractive, cheeky. I’d definitely have a lot of fun with him but I need to see if he’s worth pursuing.” Brad and Chuggs have plenty of grafting to do if they want to make a good impression.

What does Rachel do for work?

Rachel is a luxury travel specialist and regularly works with celebrities as part of her job.

“For me, it’s more what the hotels are capable of,” she said. “We had a rock star staying at one of our hotels once and we managed to open up the ceiling just so we could get a Baby Grand Piano in there for them.” As if a rock star wasn’t impressive enough, she’s also been stuck in a lift with George and Amal Clooney, so she knows what a power couple looks like up close.

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

Love Island is on ITV2 everyday at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.