Who is Shannon Singh? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is an ex-glamour model

Grab your personalised water bottles and brightly coloured bean bags: Love Island 2021 is coming after a year without the series, and it’s feeling very real now we have the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants.

A Nando’s waitress, a royal wedding planner and the first disabled Love Island contestant are among the islanders this year, but sassy Scot Shannon is sure to stand out from the crowd.

The model, DJ and influencer will be hoping to become the show’s second Scottish winner after Paige Turley in 2020 – but will she go all the way?

Here’s everything you need to know about Shannon Singh, the 22-year-old former glamour model from Fife.

Shannon-Singh – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Model

From: Fife

Instagram: @shannonsinghhh

Why does Shannon want to take part in Love Island?

Finding love on the show would be an added bonus for Shannon, who knows exactly how big a deal Love Island is.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Shannon said. “If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.”

What does Shannon do for work?

Shannon was a glamour model when she was 18, something she has no regrets about.

“I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days,” she said. “Now I’m more on Instagram/YouTube.”

Shannon is now a bona fide social media influencer, with a whopping 160,000 followers on Instagram already, a number which will only increase as the show goes on.

The Scottish singleton has also done a bit of commercial modelling, and says she can DJ as well.

What is Shannon looking for in a partner?

Shannon has said she’s after someone with energy who can keep up with her busy social life.

She said: “I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social.”

Shannon also added that it is “hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for”, and revealed she’s only planning to couple up with people who are a good match for her, not just because they’re convenient.

Love Island is known for its bevy of beauties and good-looking guys but Shannon is also adamant that a potential partner needs to be more than just easy on the eyes.

“Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great,” he said.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.