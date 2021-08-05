Love Island contestants shown clips of their time in the villa – but what will be revealed?

It looks like things are going to get very interesting on Love Island tonight – with a very special movie night on the cards for the remaining islanders.

During the episode, Jake gets a text reading: “Islanders, Tonight we are treating you to a night at the pictures. #madmovies #21stcenturyc**ks”

The boy and girls then compete with each other to answer quiz questions with the winning team getting to make the all-important decision as to which movie clips they want to watch.

The only thing is these aren’t regular movie clips that you might see at your local cinema – but rather clips of the islanders that have been filmed during the time at the villa.

As to what juicy secrets will be exposed during these clips, that’s been kept a mystery for now… but we wouldn’t be surprised if a few of our moviegoers are begging for the credits to roll.

And that’s not the only drama that will happen on tonight’s episode: a further four contestants are set to be sent packing from the villa during the show.

Following the public vote, the girls will have to choose to save either Hugo, Tyler or Sam while the boys are asked to pick one of Clarisse, Amy, or Mary.

On behalf of the boys, Teddy admits that “it was a really hard decision because you’re all amazing girls,” while Faye says that the girls made their decision because “we can honestly say the villa wouldn’t be the same without him”.