Love Island’s Hugo in tears as Sharon brands him “ignorant” and Faye scorns him in dramatic first-look clip

It’s not looking good for Love Island‘s Hugo Hammond.

ITV have released a first look clip at tonight’s episode in which the PE teacher can be seen in tears.

It comes after the Love Island 2021 contestants play a game where the Love Island couples had to see how well they know one another.

However, it looks like Hugo might have said something to rub Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter up the wrong way.

In the two-minute video, Sharon tells the camera while in the Beach Hut: “We all looked at each other like have we missed something? Like is this a joke.”

The clip then flashes back to the game, where Kaz can be heard saying: “That’s rude!” to which a very angry Faye responds: “Yeah, what the f**k!”

“That’s ignorant as f**k,” Sharon then says.

A confused Toby can then be heard asking: “Who’s ignorant – me?” as one of the other guys says: “Ooh, someone’s in trouble.”

Sharon then warns: “Yeah and they will f***ing find out about it later!”

Later on, Hugo can be seen in the bedroom telling the others: “I didn’t mean anything malicious,” before sitting down with Sharon for a chat.

“How can I make this up to you, that’s what I wanna know?” he asks the civil servant, 25.

Staring blankly at her co-star, Sharon responds: “I mean, there’s not a lot you can do, is there really?”

“I feel like I’ve let you down,” Hugo then sobs, as Sharon rushes to comfort him. But Faye isn’t having any of it!

Once Hugo has walked away, she goes over to Sharon to ask if everything’s been sorted. Sharon reveals that Hugo is now upset, to which she immediately replies: “I don’t give a f**k if he’s upset. F**k off!”

It’s not yet clear what Hugo said to Sharon but it’s definitely caused some tension.

The pair were originally in a couple but they didn’t have a romantic connection so decided to call it a day, with Sharon coupling up with Aaron Francis at the Love Island recoupling.

Hugo was talking to Faye for a little bit, and they decided they’d give things a go. But, when bombshell Liam Reardon arrived, Faye only had eyes for him and they’re now in a couple.

Hugo in a friendship relationship with Chloe Burrows, who looked very puzzled in the clip, asking: “Have I missed something?”

So, will Hugo be able to come back from this? Or has he burned his bridges with some of the girls in the Love Island villa? And, more importantly, what did he Hugo say?

You can watch the full clip below.

😬 FIRST LOOK 😬



Tensions begin to rise and result in an upset Hugo, and the arrival of two new girls sends shockwaves through the villa! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9904jzKchk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2021

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub.