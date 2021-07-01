Who is Chuggs Wallis? Meet Love Island 2021 bombshell who has his eye on Faye Winter

The Love Island bombshells are arriving, and business owner Chuggs Wallis happens to be one of them.

The 23-year-old joins the Love Island 2021 contestants for Episode Four, and will get to take one lucky lady out on the date, following a public vote.

But, who has his he already got his eye on? And what’s he like?

Here’s everything you need to know about Chuggs Wallis as he makes his Love Island debut.

Chuggs Wallis – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Business owner – customised hats

From: Surrey

Instagram: @chuggswallis

Why does Chuggs want to take part in Love Island?

Chuggs decided to sign up for the show because he’s afraid of “ageing” at 23-years-old.

“I just feel like it’s now or never. I’m only 23 but I’m scared of ageing. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans. With COVID and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it,” he explained.

What is Chuggs looking for in a partner?

Viewers will have to wait and see who the public votes Chuggs to go on a date with, but there’s three girls he wouldn’t mind.

When asked who he fancied before he joined the show, the 23-year-old said: First impressions Liberty, Chloe and Faye.”

In terms of what he’s looking for in a partner, he added: “I need someone to be my best mate. I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family. I’ve got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf.. everything with us. She’s great, she gets involved. I want something like that.”

What does Chuggs do for work?

Chuggs owns his own customised hats business called Booby Buckets.

The website states that Chuggs started the business during the first lockdown, and has worked with schools, universities, sports clubs and businesses across the country to create custom-made products for them.

According to the site, he’s also raised quite a bit of money for charity.

