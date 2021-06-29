The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Love Island’s Brad McClelland opens up on relationship with his nan and reveals what she’ll think of the show

Love Island’s Brad McClelland opens up on relationship with his nan and reveals what she’ll think of the show

His nan would rather watch soaps than Love Island.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Pictured: Jake after his kiss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Published:

Last night’s Love Island premiere started off strong, with toe-sucking and late arrivals all making for an entertaining first episode.

Advertisement

One islander who seemed to catch the eye of the girls (and fans) was Brad McClelland. The labourer from Northumberland had Faye Winter, Sharon Gaffka and Liberty Poole step forward for his attention and quickly became a favourite among viewers.

Brad, who lives with his nan, spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about their relationship and how he prepared her for what might happen in the villa.

“My nana is very down to earth, she’s very real, she knows that sort of stuff happens,” Brad said when asked what his nana, who is 76, might think if he were to have sex in the villa. “She’s not blind to that side of things.”

He might not have to worry about that, however, as he went on to explain she may not even watch the show because she mostly sticks to soaps. “Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, EastEnders, that’s it – that sort of thing,” he said.

“Obviously the big reason that she’ll have to watch this is because her grandson’s in it, so if she’s watching, I’m sure she’ll be fine with whatever I do and stand by us.”

Despite his efforts to explain the mechanics of the series, his nana wasn’t quite sure of what to expect. “She’s one of them people that, I don’t know if it’s that age coming into it or if it’s just her personality,” Brad said, going on to explain that his nana had no real frame of reference through which to understand the concept of Love Island. “It’s not like you can compare Love Island to Emmerdale or something like that; it has no comparison.”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weekdays at 9pm on ITV2. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news. 

Tags

All about Love Island

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Pictured: Jake after his kiss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
The Lakewood Grey Corner Rattan Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save up to £80 on a stylish grey rattan set

Get offer