Love Island’s Brad McClelland opens up on relationship with his nan and reveals what she’ll think of the show

Last night’s Love Island premiere started off strong, with toe-sucking and late arrivals all making for an entertaining first episode.

One islander who seemed to catch the eye of the girls (and fans) was Brad McClelland. The labourer from Northumberland had Faye Winter, Sharon Gaffka and Liberty Poole step forward for his attention and quickly became a favourite among viewers.

Brad, who lives with his nan, spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about their relationship and how he prepared her for what might happen in the villa.

“My nana is very down to earth, she’s very real, she knows that sort of stuff happens,” Brad said when asked what his nana, who is 76, might think if he were to have sex in the villa. “She’s not blind to that side of things.”

He might not have to worry about that, however, as he went on to explain she may not even watch the show because she mostly sticks to soaps. “Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, EastEnders, that’s it – that sort of thing,” he said.

“Obviously the big reason that she’ll have to watch this is because her grandson’s in it, so if she’s watching, I’m sure she’ll be fine with whatever I do and stand by us.”

Despite his efforts to explain the mechanics of the series, his nana wasn’t quite sure of what to expect. “She’s one of them people that, I don’t know if it’s that age coming into it or if it’s just her personality,” Brad said, going on to explain that his nana had no real frame of reference through which to understand the concept of Love Island. “It’s not like you can compare Love Island to Emmerdale or something like that; it has no comparison.”

Love Island continues weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.