Who is Brett Staniland? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and bombshell who has his eye on three girls

If you thought Love Island was done adding more contestants due to the Love Island 2021 final drawing closer, well then you can think again. Brett Staniland joined the villa on Tuesday 10th August, a day after Priya Gopaldas and Aaron Simpson made their appearance.

Advertisement

Brett doesn’t have long left in the competition, but it sounds like he already knows what he wants.

But the question is, is he willing to split up the already existing Love Island couples to get it?

Here’s everything you need to know about Brett Staniland – one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.

Brett Staniland – Key facts

Age: 27

Job: PHD student and model

From: Derbyshire

Instagram: @twinbrett

How old is Brett?

Brett is 27-years-old.

Is Brett a twin?

He is. Brett has a twin brother named Scott. They’re identical and model together.

Speaking about his brother, Brett said: “Yes, I have an identical twin brother. We’re identical mirror twins. Our hair naturally parts the other way, I’m left handed, he’s right handed, he’s left footed and I’m right footed. There’s some blemishes on our skin which are perfectly opposite. I’m older by two minutes. There’s some very peculiar questions I get asked, like, ‘If I hit you will he feel it?'”

Why did Brett Sign up for Love Island?

Asked why he decided to sign up for the ITV2 dating show, Brett said: “I’ve never had a serious relationship and the last 18 months has been really stagnant in terms of meeting new people and dating. Lots of my friends have settled down, had kids. I’m kind of the one that’s left back from all of that. Now is the right time.”

Who has Brett go his eye on in the villa?

Brett has his eye on three ladies in the villa – Kaz, Millie and Mary.

“Millie, Kaz has been a recurring pick for me and maybe Mary. They all seem like really lovely people. I’d go and ask the question for sure. I want to know where their heads are at,” he said ahead of his villa debut.

What does Brett do for work?

Brett is a model and is also studying for a PHD.

Speaking of his studies, he said: “I study exercise and health. I’ve spent the last two years in Madrid collecting data there. My research is based around using exercise interventions and the effects of physical activity on reducing people’s risk of cardiovascular diseases.”

He added: “I didn’t speak a word of Spanish until I moved there and had to kind of pick it up. I was learning scientific words before I knew the word for like, ketchup. So I kind of learned backwards.”

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

Advertisement

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.