Who is Aaron Simpson? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant and footballer
Aaron has entered the villa with just a couple of weeks to go.
There might only be a couple of weeks of Love Island left until the series winners are crowned – but that doesn’t mean there’s not time for a few more bombshells to enter the villa.
One of the latest new islanders is Aaron Simpson, a professional footballer who will make his debut on the show on Sunday, 8th August, joining the villa alongside medical student Priya Gopaldas.
Before entering the villa, Aaron had already picked out Chloe and Mary as the two girls he has his eye on, and he says he reckons “a couple of the girls’ heads will be turning” upon his arrival – could his addition lead to some drama?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kent-based 24-year-old, who is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.
Aaron Simpson – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Footballer
From: Devon
Instagram: @aaronsimpsonn
How old is Aaron?
Why did Aaron want to take part in Love Island?
What does Aaron do for work?
Aaron is a professional footballer – and his career so far has seen him play for clubs including Kilmarnock, Dover Athletic and Sutton United, the latter of whom he helped win promotion to the Football League last season.
“I started playing when I was about four or five,” he said. “I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. I’m 24 so it’s been quite a journey.”
What is Aaron looking for in a partner?
“Someone who is family orientated because my family is really important to me,” Aaron explained. “I’m very close to my mum, dad and my sister. I’ve got a massive family so someone that can deal with that.
He added that he also likes dating people who don’t have to rely on him, and would be willing to put him in his place when neccesary.
“I’m very confident and I can chat for ages so sometimes it’s probably easy to leave me to do all the talking in certain situations,” he said. “So someone who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place.
“Someone who also isn’t too serious as I’m a very spontaneous person.”
In terms of celebrity crushers, Aaron picks out Margot Robbie and Michelle Keegan, while he says that Chloe and Mary are the two islanders who are most his type in terms of personality.
