Who is Aaron Simpson? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant and footballer

There might only be a couple of weeks of Love Island left until the series winners are crowned – but that doesn’t mean there’s not time for a few more bombshells to enter the villa.

One of the latest new islanders is Aaron Simpson, a professional footballer who will make his debut on the show on Sunday, 8th August, joining the villa alongside medical student Priya Gopaldas.

Before entering the villa, Aaron had already picked out Chloe and Mary as the two girls he has his eye on, and he says he reckons “a couple of the girls’ heads will be turning” upon his arrival – could his addition lead to some drama?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kent-based 24-year-old, who is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.

Aaron Simpson – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Footballer

From: Devon

Instagram: @aaronsimpsonn

How old is Aaron?

Aaron is 24, having celebrated his birthday back in March. Why did Aaron want to take part in Love Island? Aaron has described Love Island as a “great opportunity” – and it looks like he’s wanting to start a long-term relationship during his stay.

“I’m all about having a good time and hopefully I can leave with a ‘worldie’,” he said.

“I’m definitely looking for a long-lasting relationship. I’ve got all the player stuff out of my system, I’m ready to settle down now.”