Who is Priya Gopaldas? Meet Love Island 2021 bombshell who has her eye on Teddy Soares

The Love Island villa is about to welcome a new contestant in the form of medical student Priya Gopaldas.

Advertisement

Following lots of speculation, the 23-year-old will arrive on the ITV2 dating show this week, and she’s already got her eye on three of the guys in the villa, including newly-single Teddy Soares.

So, will she crack on with Teddy?

Or give him so time to heal after his break up from Faye?

Here’s everything you need to know about Priya Gopaldas, as she joins the Love Island 2021 contestants.

Priya Gopaldas – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Medical Student

From: London

Instagram: @priyagopaldas

Why did Priya sign up for Love Island?

Priya was up for a challenge, saying in an interview ahead of her villa debut: “I thought it was a challenge, it’s something different. I’m single and I’m looking for love and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to take me out of my comfort zone. I’m nearing the end of medical school so I’ve got my career on track, but now I just need a man!”

What does Priya do for work?

Priya is currently studying to become a doctor.

Speaking of her career, she revealed: “I’ve been studying for five years now. It’s six years until I qualify as a doctor and the goal is to be an orthopedic surgeon – that is muscles and bones. There aren’t enough women in that area of surgery. I feel like I’d like to go head first into that area and be a representative for women who think orthopedic surgery is male dominated. More women need to be exposed to it and realise they can do it.”

She continued: “I feel like this year in particular has been so intense because of Covid. Our studies were interrupted midway and we were all told if we wanted to we could help out during the pandemic so I was working in ICU for the whole of February. You would come back after every shift exhausted so there definitely wasn’t any time for dating or relationships.

“The NHS has been really tough in the ICU with the long hours, but I find it so rewarding and it’s made me really resilient. Being here is good for me because it’s something absolutely different to my job.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who has Priya got her eye on in the villa?

There’s three guys on Priya’s radar – Matthew, Teddy and Dale.

When asked who she fancies the most, she said: “I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on. Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive! “

Matthew is very single after he simply told Kaz: “We’re done!” and Teddy was recently been dumped by Faye following the movie night clip of him admitting he found former contestant Clarisse attractive. Dale is coupled up with Abigail, but has been chatting to Mary, so Priya might have to graft a little there.

So is she competitive?

“Absolutely,” she said. “Competition is something I really enjoy, I thrive off it. I went to an all girls school so it was very competitive and I played netball with a team of girls. I’m also a keen runner, I run ultra marathons which is another of my passions. I’ve been around lots of girls before that I’ve been in direct competition with so I’m used to that. I’m ready for the Love Island Villa in terms of competition.”

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

Advertisement

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.