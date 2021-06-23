Love Island prize money – what do the winners get?

With Love Island 2021 just around the corner, it’s time to cancel all our plans for the next few months, fill up out Love Island water bottles with a liquid of our choosing and get ready for another series of dramatic re-couplings, brilliant bombshells and the welcome sound of an islander yelling, “I’ve got a text!” at the top of their lungs.

ITV recently revealed the 11 Love Island contestants who’re about to enter the Mallorca villa, including the show’s first disabled cast member, in the hopes of finding love and winning that life-changing prize money.

How much do the Love Island winners get exactly? And how do they split it? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of season seven.

What do the winning Love Island couple get?

After six/eight weeks, viewers will get to vote for their favourite couple.

The couple who receive the most votes will be rewarded a cash prize of £50,000.

How is the Love Island £50,000 split?

While the winners will get £50,000, it’s down to one of the contestants to decide whether they’ll steal the prize for themselves or share it with their other half.

So far, all winning couples have decided to split the money – but maybe this could be the year that one of the contestants decides to steal?

How much do they get paid?

Love Island 2019 contestants were paid £250 a week for starring on the reality show. That was a pay increase from 2018 when stars were paid £200 a week.

The amount is meant to cover bills, rent and utilities while they are away appearing on the show. There’s no salary for starring though, but ITV does supplement living expenses, pays for food and products.

It’s when stars leave the villa that the money really comes in…

How much do the Islanders earn after the show?

While there’s no official prize for runners up, most contestants are expected to be inundated with opportunities once they leave the show.

Series five winner Amber Gill went on to land a fashion deal with online clothing brand MissPap, reportedly worth £1 million.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae Hague – who came second with her boyfriend Tommy Fury – bagged herself a £500,000 clothing deal with Pretty Little Thing.

Late arrival to the villa, Ovie Soko, managed to sign a six-figure mega deal with ASOS, after winning over the nation.

Love Island will start on ITV2 on Monday, 28th June 2021. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.