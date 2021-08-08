Two Love Island bombshells Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas to enter the villa

Things have been heating up in the villa in the last week or so – and it looks like Love Island could be about to get even more explosive, with two new bombshells set to arrive tonight (Sunday 8th August).

ITV2 has announced that footballer Aaron Simpson and medical student Priya Gopaldas will be joining the villa with just a couple of weeks to go until the Love Island 2021 final, and they both already have their eye on a couple of islanders.

Priya’s arrival could be very good news for newly single Matthew and Teddy Soares, with the 23-year-old picking them out as two of the guys that are on her radar, along with Dale.

“I think Matthew is my type,” she said. “He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on. Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!”

Get Love Island newsletters direct to your inbox

As for Aaron, he reckons that Chloe and Mary are most his type in terms of personality, and it seems like he wouldn’t have any problems splitting up an established couple on the show – so long as he’s up front about it.

“I feel like with my personality I won’t do it behind your back,” he said. ‘I’ll openly tell you I’m about to steal your girl. That doesn’t really phase me at all. As long as I’m not doing anything snakey or behind your back, I don’t really see the problem.”

Both new bombshells will make their surprise debuts on the series tonight – so how will the other islanders react to a couple more late arrivals?

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub.