Love Island’s Casa Amor confirmed for surprise return after show airs teaser clip

It’s time for the Love Island couples to be tested or get their heads turned with the return of Casa Amor, as teased in Friday night’s episode.

As last night’s programme came to an end, voiceover host Iain Stirling told fans to “get ready” as viewers were treated to a glimpse of the secret villa which is housing male and female bombshells ready to stir up drama on the show.

Along with the surprise of Casa Amor, fans were also invited to vote for their favourite couple. Currently, the Love Island couples are: Jake and Liberty, Hugo and Chloe, Toby and Abi, Kaz and Tyler, Millie and Liam, Lucinda and Aaron and Faye and Teddy.

The Sun is reporting that Casa Amor will have its very own secret hideaway for amorous couples to have privacy, just to spice things up further – though we don’t yet know whether the drawer full of fancy dress outfits and fruity body oil will be included. The main villa also has a private hideaway, which has so far been used by Jake and Liberty, Millie and Liam, and Chloe and Toby, before their demise.

A source allegedly told the tabloid: “Casa Amor is usually the point in the series where drama kicks off as Islanders are tempted by the shiny new contestants. Producers throwing a new Hideaway into the mix will heighten temptation to not only shack up with someone but maybe go further.

“The main Hideaway has seen a little bit of action so far but the new one might get christened even sooner.”

Last night’s episode also featured a confrontation between Toby and Hugo after Hugo’s speech defending Chloe in Thursday night’s recoupling. New bombshell Georgia Townend was sent home after she was left single.

In a recent exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, 75 per cent of Love Island fans voted that Chloe should move on from Toby with a new man following the recoupling drama.

Could it be Hugo, who declared: “Stranger things have happened!”

Or perhaps Chloe will meet her perfect type on paper who ticks all her boxes in Casa Amor.

Love Island airs new episodes every night on ITV2 at 9pm, except Saturdays. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.