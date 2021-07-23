75 per cent of Love Island fans think Chloe should move on from Toby with a new man after recoupling drama

Fans of Love Island think Chloe Burrows should cut her losses and move on following last night’s recoupling drama, which saw Toby Aromolaran opt to recouple with new girl Abigail Rawlings instead of Chloe.

Advertisement

75 per cent said that Chloe should find “a new man”, responding to a RadioTimes.com opinion poll that ran over the course of 24 hours, starting yesterday morning, on Twitter.

Last night, Chloe was left vulnerable during the Love Island recoupling but was saved by one of her fellow Love Island 2021 contestants, PE teacher Hugo Hammond.

However, Toby previously worried that he wasn’t sure about his own feelings, which might suggest that he could try to patch things up with Chloe if things don’t work out with Abigail.

Should Chloe dump Toby and move on? #LoveIsland — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) July 22, 2021

Toby was also visibly angry when Hugo called out his “bulls**t” behaviour during his recoupling speech, stressing that Chloe deserved better.

“I firmly believe that a lot of this ‘test’ stuff is complete bulls**t. You deserve someone who is honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen,” Hugo said, addressing Chloe.

“Stranger things have happened. So the girl I would like to couple up with is… Chloe.” Get Love Island newsletters direct to your inbox Never miss a recoupling, dumping or a bombshell looking to shake things up Thanks, you are now signed up to our Love Island newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy. Some of the other boys were seen trying to calm Toby down following the recoupling, as he complained, “What the f**k is that! It’s f**king muggy. Would I do that to him?!”

Once things have calmed down, however, Toby may well try to apologise to Chloe for his behaviour, as he did previously with Kaz Kamwi.

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.