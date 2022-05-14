In a minute-long video posted to the Love Island twitter page, the show's narrator Iain Sterling announced that "the OGs of love are here" this Summer, with a brand new season arriving this June.

ITV has teased the launch date for Love Island 2022 and unveiled a new promo.

Taking a playful aim at shows like First Dates, Celebs Go Dating and its other reality rivals, the animated clip told viewers to get ready, "'cause this summer, love isn't blind, it's neon and we can deffo handle the heat".

The popular reality series sees dozens of singletons descend on a luxury villa in Spain, where they hope to find true love – or at the very least, a £50,000 cash prize and social media career.

After taking a year out in summer 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show returned in 2021 to a huge response from fans and is expected to be a major talking point among telly fans this year too.

It is expected that real-life couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling will be back to present the show for another year, but there's no word yet on who the contestants will be this time around.

Last year, Liam Reardon and Millie Court were crowned winners after a dramatic season, which saw several twists and turns as well as some truly explosive arguments.

Love Island 2022 is coming soon to ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

