Who is Jack Keating? Meet Ronan Keating’s son in Love Island 2022

That's right, Jack is the son of Boyzone singer and Irish pop legend Ronan Keating.

There's a new arrival with a famous connection in Love Island 2022 as Jack Keating arrives in Casa Amor.

Before entering the villa, Jack revealed his claim to fame and said: "Yeah my dad is a singer, Ronan Keating. He will be watching when I’m on it for sure. He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates."

Jack has already discussed having a famous parent with Gemma Owen – the daughter of football legend Michael Owen.

Could this be something for them to bond over further? Or will Jack vibe with other contestants?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jack Keating - key facts

Age: 23

Job: Social Media Marketing

From: Dublin, Ireland

Who is Jack coupled up with? At present, Jack is currently single as a new entry into Casa Amor.

Why did Jack Keating want to take part in Love Island?

When asked why he entered Love Island, Jack told ITV: "I’ve been single for a long time, probably four or five years now, and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not?

"Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens."

Will Jack find anything in common with the girls from the main villa?

He hopes to bring a "bit of energy" to the show, adding: "I think I’m a pretty positive, fun guy so I think some good chat and a bit of Irish charm as well."

What is Jack Keating looking for in a partner?

Jack Keating in Love Island 2022 ITV

Jack also discussed what traits give him the "ick" in a romantic partner.

He revealed: "There are certain personality traits that I wouldn’t really go for but I don’t really have any icks- I’m not too superficial like that. I’d maybe avoid someone that’s not very close to their family, I’m a very family-orientated person.

"Someone with trust issues is something I’d be leaning away from. I’m a very trustworthy person, so I hope that whoever I’m with as well would be the same."

Is Jack Keating on Instagram?

Yes, Jack Keating is available on Instagram with the handle @jackkeating11.

The social media marketer already boasts 14.5k followers on the platform and posts pictures of himself, friends and family on the platform.

Is Jack Keating on Twitter?

No, Jack Keating is not currently available on Twitter.

What has Ronan Keating said about Love Island?

Speaking about his son Jack heading into Love Island, Ronan Keating revealed he was nervous about his son's time in the villa.

Ronan told MailOnline: "I won't lie, I've been nervous as hell."

'When I saw him walk into the villa my heart was beating out of my chest.

"I'm excited for him though, this is something he wanted to do, and I'll always support him and all my kids in their endeavours.

"The house is not the same without him and his little brother and sister are missing playing with him every day but we're tuning in every night to get our Jack fix and see where this adventure takes him."

Love Island 2022 airs on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.