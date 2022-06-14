Who is Remy Lambert? Love Island 2022 contestant and model

We’ve already seen so many islanders come and go from the Love Island line-up , with Liam Llewellyn quitting the show last week and Afia Tonkmor being dumped from the villa, while Gemma Owen ‘s ex-boyfriend made his surprise entrance during Sunday’s episode.

We’re onto the second week of Love Island and it’s starting to spice up with heads turning, couples forming and singletons grafting hard over the past several days.

However, he’s about to have some more competition with the arrival of investment analyst Jay Younger and model Remi Lambert – who’re the latest bombshells to step foot in the villa.

TWO more bombshells are on their way ❤️‍🔥 Get ready for Jay and Remi... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Qo0gPkoinK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 13, 2022

Read on for everything you need to know about Remi Lambert – the Manchester-based 22-year-old who plans on bringing a “goofy vibe” to the show.

Remi Lambert – Key facts

Age: 22

Job: Model

From: Manchester

Instagram: @remilambo

Why did Remi Lambert want to take part in Love Island?

“I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that.'”

What is Remi Lambert looking for in a partner?

While Remi hasn’t said what he’s looking for in a girlfriend, he does admit that it’s an ick if a girl “is always out”.

“All day every day from Monday to Sunday on nights out,” he said.

As for why he’s single, the model says: “I think it’s by choice – I’m too picky. She needs to be 10/10 for everything. And I’m 6ft3″. I’d like a girl to be at least 5ft10″.”

