Who is Reece Ford? Meet Love Island 2022 bombshell and model

Making his debut is Reece Ford, a model from Coventry who works as French footballer Kylian Mbappé’s body double.

It's about to be one packed villa on Love Island , with four new bombshells set to join the show this week.

After years of being a "Jack the lad", Reece feels he's "mature" enough to settle down, and he's hoping to find that special girl on the ITV2 dating show.

“I am mature enough now. I was a bit of a ‘Jack the lad’ and a player but now I feel like I am more mature and ready to find love," he said.

He will join the show alongside Jamie Allen, Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards.

Here's everything you need to know about Reece Ford as he joins the Love Island 2022 line-up.

We wonder who he'll couple up with...

Reece Ford - Key facts

Age: 23

Job: Model

From: Coventry

Why did Reece decide to take part in Love Island?

Reece is ready to find love after years of being a bachelor. He'll be bringing his "good looks and good chat to match" to the villa, and can be quite competitive.

“I am naturally a competitive person, I used to be a professional footballer so I am used to having lots of competition," he revealed before entering the villa.

“I feel like I am quite confident so I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone's toes that doesn’t really bother me. I am going in there to find love so that’s all a part of it really.”

He's never been in a relationship, but he thinks he'll make a great boyfriend, saying: "I’ve never had a girlfriend to be honest but I know how to make a girl feel special with little or big gestures.”

Asked why he's still single, he added: "I just haven’t found the right one. I’ve got very high standards. I am the fussiest person ever when it comes to girls."

Is Reece on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Reece @_reeceford

As of July 2022, he has 7.6k followers, but his following is expected to grow as he takes part in Love Island.

The model regularly shares gym snaps, as well as photos of him at work with Mbappé’.

Love Island bombshell Reece and Kylian Mbappé’ Instgram/@_reeceford

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

