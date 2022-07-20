Who is Lacey Edwards? Meet Love Island 2022 bombshell and dancer

It seems the Love Island cast will be expanding with only weeks to go as four new bombshells will arrive in the villa in the episode on Wednesday night (20th July 2022).

Well, our time in the villa this year may be winding down but Love Island 2022 still has some tricks up its sleeve.

Two new boys and two new girls are bound to shake things up, especially in the wake of a double dumping which will see the islanders choose one boy and one girl to send home out of Billy Brown, Dami Hope, Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe. Which couple will survive?

In the meantime, here is everything you need to know about one of the newcomers, Lacey Edwards.

How old is Lacey Edwards? Key facts explained

Age: 25

Job: Professional dancer

From: Swindon

Who is Lacey Edwards coupled up with? Lacey enters the villa as a single woman.

Is Lacey Edwards on Instagram?

Yes, Lacey Edwards is on Instagram with the handle @layedwards.

Why is Lacey Edwards going into Love Island?

Lacey Edwards told ITV before entering the villa: "I’ve been dancing all over the world since I was 18 when I moved to France, I recently came to one of the ends of my contracts in France and I was like I am really ready to meet someone, and my friends were like, 'Why haven’t you applied for Love Island before? You’re literally perfect for it.'"

On what she can bring to the villa, Lacey added: “Being a dancer you always have to fight for the role, or fight for the job and you have to believe in yourself, you need confidence.

"I am literally just going to bring all of that into the villa. I am bringing all my confidence, all my chat and I might do the splits occasionally to get some attention…"

Who does Lacey Edwards have her eye on?

Lacey has yet to reveal who she is interested in getting to know, but she knows how to impress.

"I would just talk to someone, I’ve got really, really good chat and they would be able to see my personality through that," revealed Lacey. "I might show them my party trick, we will have to see about that."

The professional dancer also knows what she wants and isn't afraid to get it.

"I am definitely competitive, probably too much even at mini golf. I’ve grown up at auditions with a thousand girls competing for five places and if you don’t want it and you’re not competitive, there’s no point showing up.

"I feel like it’s the same with guys within this context, we’ve all gone in to find someone and just because I am coming in later does not mean that I am not going to give it my all. There’s no problem with stepping on toes, I am a dancer, I can avoid them…"

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub every day except Saturdays. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

