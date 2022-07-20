Footballer Jamie Allen, model Reece Ford, operations manager and influencer Nathalia Campos and professional dancer Lacey Edwards are set to join the Love Island 2022 line-up , following the dumping of two existing islanders.

Four new bombshells will be entering the Love Island villa in tonight's episode (Wednesday 20th July), and they're ready to shake things up.

Last night's episode saw the villa party at the Vibe Club interrupted by host Laura Whitmore, who arrived to reveal that the public had been voting for their favourites, and that the two boys and two girls with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

Whitmore then revealed the two girls in the bottom as Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe, and the two boys as Dami Hope and Billy Brown.

With two islanders set to leave the villa in tonight's episode, the show's producers aren't wasting any time in bolstering the number of remaining Love Island contestants, with four bombshells now set to arrive.

“I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads," dancer Lacey says ahead of entering the villa.

FC Halifax Town footballer Jamie comments: “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian social media influencer Nathalia adds: “I am going to bring the South American spice into the villa. I can’t wait to get my flirting game on – the girls better watch out.”

Lastly, model Reece says: “I definitely think the boys are going to be worried about me, I am tall, dark and handsome, what more does a girl want?”

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

