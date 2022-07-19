During Tuesday's episode, the islanders will receive a text inviting them to a VIP party at Vibe Club, but there's also going to be a big twist, according to today's Love Island spoiler .

The Love Island 2022 line-up are in for a treat (and a twist) tonight as Love Island continues on ITV2.

The show's host Laura Whitmore will join the islanders at the party and reveal that the public have been voting for their favourite islanders – and those with the fewest votes risk being dumped.

Before then, however, they'll get to live it up at the fancy beach club, with DJ Joel Corry supplying the hottest tunes.

So, where is Vibe Club? And is it real?

Here's everything we know about Love Island's Vibe Club.

Where is Love Island's Vibe Club?

Love Island 2022 contestants partying with Joel Corry ITV

The exact location for Love Island's Vibe Club isn't known, but it's likely to be located in Mallorca's Sant Llorenç des Cardassar area, where the main Love Island villa is.

From time-to-time, the islanders leave the villa for dates or days out, and the show likes to keep these locations as close to the villa as possible.

During a behind-the-scenes video with Reddit, junior production manager Lou revealed how they go about choosing places.

She said: "So we work with a local team here that know lots of local places and there's lots of searching through Instagram and searching through places nearby because we tend to not go too far away from the villa. And we go and recce them, we take our camera team and our sound team down there to check that it's suitable and we kind of imagine what a date would be like. We take some pictures and then we present them to the execs."

Is Love Island's Vibe Club real?

Vibe Club doesn't appear to be real, but rather a villa that the Love Island producers have made into their own beach club specifically for the purpose of the show.

Either way, we wouldn't mind sipping on some cocktails there instead of in this sweltering heat!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Read more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.