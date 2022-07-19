First though, it's the boys' turn to play Snog Marry Pie. After some feelings were made clear (and revenge taken) by the girls last night, who faces the most pies this evening?

Tonight's Love Island looks set to continue a streak of dramatic episodes as host Laura Whitmore pays the contestants another visit.

It appears relationships might be made or broken tonight too, as Billy Brown and Danica Taylor sit down for a frank conversation, with the former admitting: "Now I am thinking, where is this going? Because if that click was going to come, it would have come…"

Then Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack talk future plans.

"I’ve been thinking about a lot of stuff, I think I am going to move to London," he tells her.

"I think you should, I think London would suit you, not just because I am there," she replies. "It doesn’t sound like a shabby plan to be fair."

Dami wants his partner to visit his home in Ireland first – but he also has something else he wants to say to her.

But it's in the evening when things really heat up after the islanders receive a text inviting them to a VIP party at the Vibe Club.

There, they're met by DJ Joel Corry – but it's not just party time as a twist looms.

Joel Corry is at the Vibe Club to DJ the VIP party ITV

Soon enough, presenter Laura turns up to break the news: the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl and those with the least votes are at risk of being dumped.

