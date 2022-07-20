Who is Nathalia Campos? Meet the Love Island 2022 bombshell and content creator

While Dami Hope , Billy Brown , Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe are at risk of leaving the show after last night's cliffhanger , the villa won't be empty for long as four new bombshells are due to make a grand entrance.

The 2022 season of Love Island continues tonight and with four contestants up for elimination, the remaining couples have a big decision to make.

Hoping to cause some trouble is new girl Nathalia Campos – a Brazilian operations manager living in London who plans to go after two of the most popular boys in the villa.

"Got my eye on Davide [Sanclimenti] and Adam [Collard]," she says in the first-look for tonight's episode. "The girls better watch out".

We'll have to see what Paige and Ekin-Su have to say about that! Read on for everything you need to know about the new addition to the Love Island line-up – Nathalia Campos.

Nathalia Campos - Key facts

Age: 23

Job: Operations Manager and Content Creator

From: Brazil but living in London

Instagram: @nathaliaxcampos

Who is Nathalia Campos?

Nathalia Campos and the other bombshells – Jamie, Reece and Lacey.

Nathalia Campos is a 23-year-old operations manager who is originally from Brazil but currently living in London.

She currently boasts 32,400 followers on Instagram and is the owner of a Miniature Yorkshire Terrier called Gucci.

Why did Nathalia decide to take part in Love Island?

"Everyone there is looking for the same thing so you really have the time to focus on that aspect of your life because normally you're so busy with work," she said.

As for what Nathalia plans on bringing into the villa, the content creator says that she's hoping to provide "fun, flirtation and fire" and that she's "quite competitive".

