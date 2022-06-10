Love Island star Liam Llewellyn 'leaves villa' after mystery news

An unexpected departure will reportedly air on Love Island tonight (Friday 10th June 2022).

Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, who is currently single in the villa, will reportedly announce to his fellow islanders that he is leaving the villa.

The news will be revealed tonight, sources have told The Mirror.

The departure comes after ITV teased big news that would be delivered by Liam to his fellow islanders tonight, but the reasons for his exit remain a mystery at present.

In Friday's instalment, Liam asks the boys to help gather the other islanders at the firepit and then delivers his news.