Love Island star Liam Llewellyn 'leaves villa' after mystery news
The Welsh student will reportedly leave the villa tonight
An unexpected departure will reportedly air on Love Island tonight (Friday 10th June 2022).
Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, who is currently single in the villa, will reportedly announce to his fellow islanders that he is leaving the villa.
The news will be revealed tonight, sources have told The Mirror.
The departure comes after ITV teased big news that would be delivered by Liam to his fellow islanders tonight, but the reasons for his exit remain a mystery at present.
In Friday's instalment, Liam asks the boys to help gather the other islanders at the firepit and then delivers his news.
"I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit," Liam tells the boys.
Fans will have to tune in to Friday night's episode to see why Liam has left after a mere four days in the villa.
ITV declined to comment when approached by The Mirror.
Upon his arrival in the villa, Liam was paired up with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen but was subsequently left single when bombshell Davide Sanclimenti chose to couple up with Gemma.
Despite being left single, Liam then went on to have two pleasant dates with new bombshell arrivals Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor.
However, Liam had not been shown to have made any other firm connections in the villa after this.
Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.
