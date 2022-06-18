What happened in Love Island episode 12 last night? Full recap

Harsh words were shared between David Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu , after the truth came out about Jay Younger ’s trip to the terrace.

The summer sensation Love Island served up a particularly juicy episode last night, with the Love Island 2022 line-up being put through the wringer once more.

Plus, a new bombshell called Danica Taylor arrived, and the girls had to dance for the boys in something called the Sex-Sea challenge.

For the full lowdown on how it all played out in Love Island season 8 episode 12, keep on reading for our handy recap of the night's events!

What happened in Love Island episode 12 last night?

Jay and Ekin-Su on last night's Love Island Lifted Entertainment

Episode 12 began by promising a big surprise, and it certainly definitely delivered in that regard.

Ekin-Su was at the centre of the action once again, especially in the first part of the episode, with the new instalment picking up with the fallout of her kiss with Jay.

When her official partner Davide asked Jay point blank if he’d been on the terrace with Ekin-Su, Jay admitted that he had.

“I can’t sit here like a log”, Ekin-Su told the other girls, before stating that she’s in the show looking for real love rather than the perfect bod.

Davide seemed to be fuming, bringing very loud vocal tones to the outdoor area, with Ekin-Su battling to hold her ground in the heated discussions that followed.

“I’m scared to be hurt by a woman like you”, Davide told Ekin-Su, storming off and branding her “the fakest person I’ve ever met.”

Ekin-Su wasn’t having any of it, insisting that she hasn’t been “acting” at any stage, giving as good as she got before storming off herself.

Jay and Ekin-Su then had a private conversation in much quieter tones. Jay admitted that he told Davide about the terrace, and Ekin-Su said that was okay - “we don’t like lies,” she told him.

The episode then slowed down, with a lot more chat about how things played out post-snog. Davide took all his bedding to the living room, leaving Ekin-Su to sleep alone. Paige and Jacques looked to be having a nice time, though.

The next morning, Indiyah Polack made a smoothie for Ikenna Ekwonna, and was treated to a kiss upon delivery - it was a sweet moment, made slightly awkward by the fact that Remi Lambert was also in the vicinity.

Soon after that, a text came in, and the islanders were instructed to take part in something called the Sex Sea challenge.

A new bombshell, Danica, was introduced as the challenge was about to begin. The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester showed off her moves before leaving the others to continue the challenge without her.

Danica, the new bombshell in Love Island ITV/Lifted Entertainment

The challenge involved the ladies of the villa spinning around on a giant clamshell, sliding into a little pool, doing a bit of pole dancing and then picking a boy for what was essentially a lap dance.

There was lots of cheering, clapping and even talk of boys getting semis. Amber received high praise for her performance, definitely garnering a physical reaction from Dami. The man himself said in his interview afterwards, “Dami’s got a semi... I hope that doesn’t trend.”

Ekin-Su looked like “she was going to drown at one point”, one onlooker noted, and then she definitely stirred the pot by giving Davide a kiss on the cheek. She picked Jay for the lap dance, though.

Sasha was declared the sexiest girl in the subsequent vote, with Andrew being very pleased to be coupled up with the winner of the challenge.

The girls and the boys then met Danica back at the villa. She told the blokes, “I want to get to know everybody, so as long as you're game, I will go after whatever I want.”

Davide was quick to mention to Danica that he just split up with his partner yesterday, and he was even egged on into showing her some of his own dance moves.

Later that evening, just as Danica was chatting to the boys again, a text came in announcing a recoupling where one boy could go home.

The islanders gathered around the fire pit. Danica went first, gave a little speech, and she decided to couple up with… we don’t know! Because the episode ended at that point.

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.