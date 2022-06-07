The broadcaster received some complaints last night after Tasha Ghouri announced to her fellow islanders that she was born completely deaf, and wears a cochlear implant to help her hear. As Tasha's moment was rightly celebrated, others pondered why Love Island didn't have subtitling options available to them during the broadcast.

ITV has confirmed all episodes of Love Island will carry the option of subtitles on demand on the ITV Hub.

The good news for those that need subtitles is that they are available via the ITV Hub, though this isn't available for live broadcasts at the moment.

At the time of writing, ITV provides subtitles for catch-up programmes on the following services:

Android mobile and tablets

Apple mobile and tablets

Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer and Firefox web browsers

Freeview Play on newer smart TVs

Freesat G3 boxes

Amazon Fire

Apple TV

Now TV

X-Box

Roku sticks

Samsung smart TVs (2017 onwards)

Chromecast

Sky Glass

Download on mobile

In even better news, ITV has confirmed its intention to have subtitles available on every Hub platform as a priority and hopes this work will have a significant update via the broadcaster's accessibility page within the next 12 months. ITV further confirmed to a Twitter user that it hopes to have subtitling available for live-streamed shows in the future, too.

Read on for more information on how to turn subtitles on.

How to get subtitles on ITV Hub

If you're using the ITV Hub on any of the above services, turning subtitles on couldn't be easier when watching catch-up.

Simply look out for the S symbol which should appear in the bottom right-hand corner - see below.

ITV Hub has a subtitle option, seen in the red ring

Click on that S and you should have subtitles for the rest of the programme.

Unfortunately, this only works on catch-up programmes, but the broadcaster has announced it is looking for an option to have live subtitles in the future.

Around 90 per cent of all programming on the ITV Hub has subtitles, with ITV dedicated to getting this to 100 per cent.

