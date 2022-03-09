How to watch ITV Hub and cut out adverts

ITV Hub+ is ITV's premium service which allows subscribers to stream content without breaks, perfect for bingeing boxsets, and subscribers will be able to download shows on mobile for offline viewing.

If you're looking to catch up on all your favourite ITV dramas like Our House and Trigger Point and entertainment shows such as The Masked Singer and Starstruck but without the interruption of pesky adverts, then you can sign up for ITV Hub+.

ITV recently announced that it will be launching a new streaming service ITVX, which is set to replace ITV Hub and ITV Hub+. The streamer will launch original shows weekly and will include exclusive themed channels.

Meanwhile, all the channel's drama and comedy ITV commissions will become available as soon as the first episode has aired on linear channels, with a similar plan in place for some reality series.

There isn't a launch date for the new platform just yet, so for now, viewers can continue using ITV Hub for free or subscribe to ITV Hub+.

ITV Hub+ offers a seven-day free trial before charging either a monthly or annual fee - depending on which plan you choose.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch ITV Hub

Viewers can catch up or stream all their favourite ITV shows on ITV Hub for free, but for those who want to watch without adverts can sign up to ITV's premium service ITV Hub+.

Visit ITV Hub and click 'watch ad-free now' to access ITV Hub+. You then click on 'start your 7 day free trial', which will take you to a page where you can set up your subscription. After choosing your plan, you'll need to add your debit/credit or Amex details to continue.

How much does ITV Hub cost?

ITV Hub+ offers a free seven-day trial. If after that you're wanting to subscribe, you'll be able to choose either a monthly plan of £3.99 or an annual plan of £39.99.

ITV says you can cancel your subscription at any time by going to Manage Account.

They will email you to let you know your first billing date. You will be automatically billed on that date after the free trial ends unless you cancel before then.

How do I get rid of adverts on ITV Hub?

To avoid adverts, you'll have to subscribe to ITV Hub+, which offers a premium service to paid subscribers to cut out advert breaks.

How is ITV Hub connected to ITV X and BritBox?

ITV recently announced it was launching a new streaming service ITVX later this year which will feature original TV series launching online every week.

Advertisement

ITV Hub and its premium counterpart ITV Hub+ will be replaced by ITVX later this year. ITVX will offer even more content, including original shows, blockbuster movies, thousands of box sets, and the live streaming of big events in the UK.