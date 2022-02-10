The show, which is hosted by Olly Murs, sees teams of celebrity impersonators go head-to-head as they transform into their singing idols and perform for a stellar line-up of judges, including No Return 's Sheridan Smith and The Masked Singer contestant Jason Manford.

Making its ITV premiere on Saturday is Starstruck – a brand new talent competition that's not to be confused with Rose Matafeo's Starstruck .

Read on for everything you need to know about ITV's brand new talent competition.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Starstruck start date

ITV talent show Starstruck airs on Saturday 12th February at 8:30pm on ITV.

What is ITV's Starstruck?

Starstruck is a brand new show which sees teams of super-fans transform into their idols to compete against other teams.

Hosted by Olly Murs, the competition sees four teams of celebrity fans undergo the ultimate makeover before going performing one of their hits on stage in front of the judges.

The judging panel will then decide their favourite team of the night before an audience vote picks just one person to go through to the series final.

Starstruck host

Olly Murs is on hosting duties for ITV's Starstruck, fronting the brand new competition.

He's best known for competing on The X Factor back in 2009 before finding success with hits like Please Don't Let Me Go, Heart Skips a Beat and Dance with Me Tonight. He has since co-presented The Xtra Factor, A Night In With Olly Murs and judged The Voice UK.

Starstruck judges

Sitting on the Starstruck judging panel is Queen's Adam Lambert, No Return's Sheridan Smith, singing icon Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford.

All of the judges will be performing together for a special performance alongside host Olly Murs.

Advertisement

Starstruck airs on ITV on Saturday 12th February at 8:30pm. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.