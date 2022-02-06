Smith stars as the mother of a teenage boy called Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis), who is accused of sexually assaulting a boy during a family holiday in Turkey.

It’s shaping up to be a great year for Sheridan Smith who, having just starred in BBC’s Four lives and Channel 5’s The Teacher , is already coming back to our screens in the ITV drama series, titled No Return.

The actress has opened up about her first reaction to reading the script.

“I read it and was gripped," Smith told RadioTimes.com and other press. "I had to know what happened. And it instantly gave me that jelly belly feeling of, ‘What would you do in that situation?’

"And like Danny said, it’s ordinary people in an extraordinary situation. And Kathy is an amazing lead role. I was just instantly like, ‘Wow’, and was very honoured to be asked. She’s a great character. Fiercely loyal; fiercely protective, and someone I could relate to."

She went on to describe it as “high angst”, adding: “I instantly thought this has never been done. I’ve never read anything like this before. And from the minute Noah was arrested, that’s it. Four hours of intense, high drama.”

Coming to our screens courtesy of award-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst and executive producer Nicola Shindler, the harrowing thriller is almost upon us.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about ITV drama No Return including release date information and a first look preview.

ITV's No Return release date

CONFIRMED: No Return will premiere on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm on Monday 7th February 2022 and air weekly from then on.

No Return will consist of four episodes, which will be available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox after the first episode premieres on ITV.

So, you can either watch the episodes each Monday for the following three weeks or binge-watch the entire season in one go.

Who is in the cast of ITV drama No Return?

Beloved British actress/singer Sheridan Smith leads the cast of the drama series No Return as mother Kathy Powell.

Meanwhile, Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King) plays Kathy's accused son, a 16-year-old named Noah.

Other cast members include Michael Jibson (Four Lives, Quiz), who stars as Noah's dad Martin, Lily Sutcliffe as Kathy and Martin's daughter Jessica, Sian Brooke (Stephen, Trying) as Kathy's sister Megan, David Mumeni (Sliced, Dead Pixels) as Megan’s husband Steve, Philip Arditti (House of Saddam, Black Earth Rising) as Noah’s legal representative Rico Karvalci, and Murat Seven (Undercover) as hotel employee Ismail.

Finally, rounding out the cast are Rufus Hound (Trollied) as Private Investigator Al Milner, and Jodie Campbell (Bulletproof) as Rosie, a teenager who is staying at the same hotel and invites Noah to a beach party.

What is the plot for Sheridan Smith drama No Return?

Smith plays Kathy Powell, a woman whose life is turned on its head when her 16-year-old son Noah is accused of sexually assaulting a boy while on a family holiday in Turkey.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Brocklehurst set the scene for the family's circumstances: “The Powells go on holiday with Kathy’s [Smith] sister, her husband and their young son, who has attention deficit disorder. And there is a certain amount of baggage that each character goes on that holiday with, as anybody does."

He added:" "There’s stuff going on in their life, there are cracks, there are tensions that are bothering them, but they're going on holiday hoping that the sun will smooth it all away and they’ll have this lovely holiday, and it'll all be fine and they'll come back relaxed.

"But what happens with Noah’s arrest is that all those things become heightened and the cracks intensify and they're suddenly in a hothouse environment where everything is put under this microscope."

Kathy's son Noah is arrested in No Return

"No Return is truly a passion project for me," said Brocklehurst in a press release. "It's the story of a family caught in a modern nightmare but it allows us to explore themes of parenthood, justice, addiction and consent."

Polly Hill, Head of Drama at ITV, added: “This is a brilliant script about a family who are out of their depth, in a legal system they don’t understand, trying to save their son.

"Danny finds such emotional truth in the characters and their nightmare holiday, that it’s utterly compelling from start to finish."

Smith herself elaborated on a key moment when speaking to ITV: “What happens to this family is so unexpected. They go off on holiday to Turkey which they have been really looking forward to and it turns into a disaster when their son Noah is arrested. I’m sure people will think about what they would do if that was their child."

She added: "Suddenly they are plunged into a completely different legal system. It’s just a nightmare. When I read the script and then when I was playing the role I was thinking, ‘My God, if this was my son Billy, I can’t imagine how I would feel.’ There was a lot of angst during filming. Lots of crying, lots of screaming, lots of constant tension. The scenes where we arrive and are actually enjoying the holiday were so rare.

“When we filmed the scene of police arresting Kathy and Martin’s son at their holiday hotel it was actually really horrible. We were in this little room and they had all of these supporting artists with guns playing the police officers. They barge in, push Kathy out of the way and get her son. It’s like, What’s going on?’ Kathy doesn’t speak the language so doesn’t understand them."

ITV's No Return trailer

A trailer for No Return has already been released by ITV. However, be warned, you might need a stiff drink or two afterwards...

You can watch the trailer for the series right now. Catch it below.

And that's not all. ITV has now released another preview of the hard-hitting drama, which gives fans a first glimpse at Noah's arrest – and his family's reaction.

Watch the dramatic clip from the new series below.

Well, we certainly can't wait for this gripping drama to reach our screens.

Will Kathy find the truth and, if so, will she face heartache?

No Return premieres on ITV on 7th February 2022.

