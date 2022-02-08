Smith stars as the mother of a teenage boy called Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis), who is accused of sexually assaulting a boy during a family holiday in Turkey .

Sheridan Smith was back on our TV screens last night in the first episode of No Return, ITV’s latest drama written by Danny Brocklehurst.

Noah claims that he’s innocent, but the police are desperate for a conviction, which leads Smith’s character Kathy and her husband Martin (Michael Jibson) to go to extreme lengths to save her child.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about reading the script for the first time, Jibson said: "The script was just a page-turner, probably more than anything I've ever read.”

Smith and Jibson are joined in the cast by some stellar supporting players, including an Olivier-Award winner, a former Sherlock star and some very promising young actors.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of ITV's No Return.

Sheridan Smith plays Kathy Powell

Who is Kathy? A passionate, headstrong and fiercely protective mother who loves her two kids, and wishes her husband Martin could be more assertive at times in the ITV drama. She’s become increasingly resentful of her affluent sister’s easy life and even worse at trying to hide it. She’s the first to admit that she can be unreasonable and often charges in without thinking, but Kathy will stop at nothing to protect her children, no matter the cost.

What else has Sheridan Smith been in? Smith first shot to fame playing roles in a number of sitcoms including The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey, and Benidorm – and has gone on to play a huge variety of roles on both stage and screen, with TV highlights including Cilla and The C Word. In 2022 alone she's had a host of impressive credits – she's already appeared in The Teacher and Four Lives and is set to play a major role in upcoming film sequel The Railway Children Return.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Noah Powell

Who is Noah? A clever, sensitive, and self-conscious 16-year-old, who in many ways is very much a child, still trying to figure out who he is in an adult world. Recently Noah’s been having a hard time at school and his bad temper has become even harder to control. He has a great relationship with his family, but there are parts of his life which he has no interest in discussing with his mum and dad.

What else has Louis Ashbourne Serkis been in? The young actor starred as Alex in the 2019 fantasy film The Kid Who Would Be King and has also appeared in Endeavour, Taboo and The Queen's Gambit.

Michael Jibson plays Martin Powell

Who is Martin? An ordinary dad trying to do right by his family who works as a driver at a delivery company and always puts Kathy and the kids first. Martin is seen as the fun parent, while Kathy wears the trousers – he’s laid back and has all the dad jokes guaranteed to leave his teenage kids rolling their eyes with embarrassment, but on this occasion needs to finally take control.

What else has Michael Jibson been in? Olivier-award-winning actor Jibson has a wealth of small-screen credits to his name, with recent highlights including Quiz, Honour, and Four Lives. On the big screen, he's been seen in Les Misérables, 1917 and Last Night in Soho.

David Mumeni plays Steve McGee

Who is Steve? Steve is married to Megan and he works all hours to afford their seemingly perfect life. But with the stress of work, Steve has found a secret way to help himself cope. Deep down, he is fighting an inner battle that continues to threaten his marriage.

What else has David Mumeni been in? Mumeni has had recurring roles in a number of sitcoms including Dead Pixels, Stath Lets Flats and Sliced, while he's had minor roles in a number of big budget films including Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Lily Sutcliffe plays Jessica Powell

Who is Jessica? Noah’s 14-year-old sister, Jess is mature for her age and a lot more sociable than her brother. Her school friends are everything and here she’s forced to lie and pretend like everything’s normal whilst her family fall apart around her.

What else has Lily Sutcliffe been in? This is Sutcliffe's first major screen role.

Siân Brooke plays Megan McGee

Who is Megan? On the surface, Megan has everything that her older sister Kathy doesn’t including a big house, impressive bank account and lots of designer gear. But in reality, Megan is trapped in a life that she no longer recognises as her own – she’s playing a role, and the real Megan has been lost along the way.

What else has Siân Brooke been in? Brooke is probably best known for playing Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, while recent TV credits gave included Good Omens, Guilt, Trying and Stephen.

Jack Chorley plays Fred McGee

Who is Fred? Fred is only seven years old, but he’s already been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. For Megan and Steve, looking after their son can be challenging, even overwhelming at times. But although he needs routine, medication and the teachers that know him, he’s also a funny ball of energy who loves playing with his older cousins.

What else has Jack Chorley been in? This is Chorley's first major screen role.

No Return continues on ITV on 14th February 2022, and the series is available now on ITV Hub. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

