Smith, who recent starred in Channel 5's The Teacher , plays Kathy, a mother on holiday with her family in Turkey when her 16-year-old son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) is accused of sexual assault.

Sheridan Smith was back on our screens last night in the premiere of No Return – ITV's latest drama written by The Stranger's Danny Brocklehurst.

With the four-parter getting off to a dramatic start, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode, with many praising Smith's performance as a mother dealing with her worst nightmare.

"Brilliant," one fan wrote on the site. "Sheridan Smith smashing it again!" Meanwhile, another viewer declared on Twitter that they "loved" the series.

Some viewers couldn't wait until next week for episode two to arrive, with one admitting that they'd binged three of the four episodes.

"I'm really enjoying it, have watched 3 out of the 4 tonight," they said.

One viewer wasn't too keen on the series, adding that they thought the characters were "really unlikeable", but most were of the opinion that the drama was "brilliant".

The four-parter also stars Quiz's Michael Jibson as Noah's dad Martin, while Stephen's Sian Brooke plays Kathy's sister Megan and Sliced's David Mumeni plays Megan's husband Steve.

No Return continues next Monday at 9pm on ITV, with all episodes available to stream on ITVHub. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.