ITV’s fact-based drama Stephen, starring Steve Coogan and Sharlene Whyte, tells the true story of the investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

The drama tells the story of how DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally secures the convictions of two of the perpetrators, more than 18 years after Stephen’s murder.

Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan said it was an “honour” to star in ITV drama Stephen, in which he plays Driscoll, who managed to secure convictions for two of Lawrence’s murderers.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Coogan said: “It was an honour to play Clive really, because as an actor I don’t often play nice people… So it was a nice change for me to play someone who had integrity, simple unannounced integrity, if you like.”

The real-life former DCI Clive Driscoll has discussed Steve Coogan’s casting in Stephen, revealing he thanked the Alan Partridge actor for starring in the ITV drama, and for “keeping Stephen’s story out there”.

Read on for the real-life history behind ITV drama Stephen.

What is the true story behind ITV drama Stephen?

Black British teenager Stephen Lawrence was murdered on the evening of 22nd April 1993 in a racially motivated attack.

The attack occurred while Lawrence was waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham, in South East London. Stephen was out with his friend, Duwayne Brooks; the pair had gone round to Stephen’s uncle’s house after school in order to play video games.

“I was working at Brixton at the time [of the murder]. From what I heard, I genuinely felt it would definitely be solved,” recalled the real-life former DCI Clive Driscoll (played by Steve Coogan in Stephen), who would later take on the case. Stephen and Duwayne “left to go home and were waiting for a bus on Well Hall Road in Eltham, south east London. On the other side of the road I believe there were six people. They always talk about five. But I believe there were six,” Driscoll said.