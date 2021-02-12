Stephen on ITV release date: Cast, trailer and more for Stephen Lawrence drama

Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan, and Hugh Quarshie are set to star in Stephen, a new drama detailing the aftermath of the murder of Stephen Lawrence, killed in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

The series, which has the full support of the Lawrence family, is a sequel to the channel’s groundbreaking drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, which originally aired six years after Lawrence’s death.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stephen.

When is Stephen Lawrence drama Stephen on TV?

There’s no set release date for ITV factual drama Stephen. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

The series commenced filming in February 2021 in London.

Stephen on ITV cast

Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, We Hunt Together) takes the role of Stephen’s mother Doreen Lawrence, with Hugh Quarshie (Breeders) reprising his performance of Neville Lawrence from the original award-winning ITV drama.

BAFTA award winning actor Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie, Philomena) plays DCI Clive Driscoll, who led the investigation into the murder of the Lawrences’ beloved son.

The drama series also stars Richie Campbell, Jordan Myrie, Sian Brooke and Adil Ray.

What is Stephen about?

Black British teenager Stephen Lawrence was murdered on the evening of 22nd April 1993 in a racially motivated attack whilst waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham, in London.

The Lawrences’ campaign for justice would bring about a public inquiry which branded the Metropolitan Police institutionally racist, resulting in lasting changes in the law.

However, it wasn’t until over 18 years after Stephen Lawrence’s death that his killers were brought to justice, as the original investigation had failed to convict those responsible.

The three-part series Stephen is set in 2006 and “tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.”

Executive Producer Mark Redhead said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Doreen and Neville Lawrence to tell this chapter of the story of their campaign for justice for Stephen. It’s a story that moves and inspires and is ever more resonant and relevant today.”

Is there a trailer for Stephen?

There’s no trailer yet for Stephen, but we’ll keep this page updated.

