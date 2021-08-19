Real-life DCI Clive Driscoll discusses Steve Coogan’s casting in ITV drama Stephen

The real-life former DCI Clive Driscoll has revealed his thoughts on Steve Coogan’s casting in the ITV drama Stephen, in which Coogan plays Driscoll.

The real DCI Driscoll managed to secure convictions for two of Stephen Lawrence’s murderers almost 20 years after the teenager’s murder during a racially motivated attack in 1993.

The three-part drama is a sequel to ITV’s landmark 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence and begins in 2006 following a turning point in the case.

On learning that Steve Coogan would portray him on-screen, Driscoll said, “For a nano second I had credibility with my own children because they love Steve Coogan.

“I spoke to him on Zoom for two-and-a-half hours. He was incredibly lovely and down to earth. We were going to meet up, but that was impossible due to the lockdown. He is a very talented man.”

He also revealed that he thanked the Alan Partridge actor for starring in the ITV drama, and for “keeping Stephen’s story out there”.

“I thanked him for actually taking the part, being part of the story and keeping Stephen’s story out there. I still think we can all learn from Stephen’s story and we should cherish his memory,” he said.

The drama “tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.”

Steve Coogan said it was an “honour” play Clive Driscoll in ITV’s Stephen. Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Coogan said, “It was an honour to play Clive really, because as an actor I don’t often play nice people.”

He continued, “It was a nice change for me to play someone who had integrity, simple unannounced integrity, if you like.”

Stephen will air on ITV this autumn. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.