Is ITV drama No Return a true story?

After being locked in a state of emotional turmoil due to personal issues at home, the Powell family hopes that a peaceful holiday in Turkey could help get their lives back on track.

Sheridan Smith returns to ITV for brand new thriller No Return , depicting a situation that would be a complete nightmare for any family – but hits particularly hard for her character, Kathy.

However, when teenage son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) is arrested on foreign soil for allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy, their lives are plunged further into darkness as they fight to argue his innocence.

While this specific story is a work of fiction, the initial pitch for No Return was inspired by an actual case of a family getting in trouble abroad, which was shared with screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic).

"This originated from a friend of mine who had been tangentially involved in something of a similar nature where a relative of theirs had been caught up in a foreign legal system," explained Brocklehurst. "He told me about the details of this event on a walk we were on one day. I just listened to it as a story that had happened to somebody."

He continued: "The story obviously stayed with me and percolated because quite a long time later I suddenly thought, ‘I’ve got two sons, we go on package holidays from time to time, this strikes me as a really good idea for a drama.’ That you could go on a holiday with your kids and an accusation could be levelled at your child and they could get caught up in a system you don’t understand and is incredibly difficult to get out of."

The prolific writer, whose previous work includes Shameless, The Stranger and In the Dark, has said that he hopes the relatability of the situation will make No Return a thought-provoking watch.

Brocklehurst added: "I see those ordinary mums and dads every day when I do the school run and I often think to myself about how would something I’m writing resonate with these people who are ordinary, everyday people. I think more than a lot of my shows, No Return has that resonance.

"It will have that connection. Because it’s just such an ordinary situation. We all go on holiday, be it to Scotland, Spain or Turkey. And the idea of that holiday turning into a nightmare and being caught up in a system you don’t understand is very tangible in people’s minds."

No Return star Sheridan Smith, who plays mother Kathy Powell, is among those who have been moved by the story, saying she "can't imagine" how she would feel if this happened to her in real-life.

No Return premieres on ITV at 9pm on Monday 7th February 2022.

