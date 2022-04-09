Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of season 7's premiere on Sunday (10th April), Foxy said that the programme-makers come to the instructors with a few "mental ideas" for challenges on SAS: Who Dares Wins .

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason 'Foxy' Fox has said he's rejected producers' ideas for challenges in the past on the basis that they weren't "authentic" to the Special Forces experience.

"The producers will always be like, 'Ooh can we do this? And can we do that?' and we're like, 'Well, we can do it', but we never f**king did it. 'Why not?' 'Because it's stupid.'"

The instructors for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 Channel 4

He continued: "We keep things very basic, you know, abseiling, parachuting, skydiving, swimming. That's it... They have some f**king mental ideas."

When asked which of the bosses' suggestions for challenges the instructors have rejected in the past, Foxy said: "Oh I don't know, jumping from a car onto another car on fire.

"The point being is we were told this is to be authentic – if they want it to be authentic then that's where we come into it, we help them remain authentic. They can say, 'What about this, this and this?' and we're like, 'Yeah, we can do that, that and that, but not that.'"

The Channel 4 show returns on Sunday with season 7 as a new line-up of recruits head to the Jordanian desert to take on a series of terrifying challenges.

