Meet Sonny Jay, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Capital Radio DJ

The competition on Dancing on Ice is getting exciting as the remaining skaters head into Week Four, while two celebrity contestants have been eliminated from the series so far.

Myleene Klass was the first to leave the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up after being eliminated from the show in Week Two, while Graham Bell was voted off on Sunday night (31st January).

DJ Sonny Jay enjoyed a strong start that saw him in a very healthy place on the leaderboard, and Week Three has seen him land in joint fourth place with Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler after scoring 28 points for musical week.

Here's your Musicals on Ice leaderboard! Whose skate was your number 1️⃣? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/2bavJlLUvI — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 31, 2021

Sonny and partner Angela have strong competition though with the likes of Joe-Warren Plant, Colin Jackson, and Faye Brookes out to give him a run for his money.

Despite some difficulties preparing for the show because of COVID – lifts in particular were not easy – he seems confident.

Here’s everything you need to know about the DJ as all the contestants get ready to dance again.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Sonny Jay?

Age: 27

Instagram: @sonnyjay

Twitter: @sonnyjay

Job: DJ

Before launching his DJ career, Sonny was a member of the group Loveable Rogues, who reached the finals of the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. He presented Phoenix FM from 2015 to 2017 before moving to Capital FM, where he presents presenting Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, and now Sian Welby.

What has Sonny Jay scored so far?

Sonny should be please with his score for his first solo skate as he scored 26.5/40 which puts him in a comfortable place on the leaderboard – second to be precise. He’s currently in joint fourth place with Amy Tinkler after scoring 28 points during musical week.

What has Sonny Jay said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Sonny confirmed the news on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show which he hosts alongside Roman and Sian, saying: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

He added: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don’t want to be a meme the next day!”

Alongside his promo picture which he reposted on Instagram, Sonny said: “I’ll be happy to leave this competition knowing that I can skate backwards with a beer in my hand. Anything else is a bonus!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.