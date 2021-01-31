Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Meet Sonny Jay, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Capital Radio DJ

Meet Sonny Jay, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Capital Radio DJ

The DJ has joined the DOI line-up. Here's everything you need to know about him.

DJ Sonny Jay

Published:

The competition on Dancing on Ice is getting exciting as the remaining skaters head into Week Four, while two celebrity contestants have been eliminated from the series so far.

Advertisement

Myleene Klass was the first to leave the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up after being eliminated from the show in Week Two, while Graham Bell was voted off on Sunday night (31st January).

DJ Sonny Jay enjoyed a strong start that saw him in a very healthy place on the leaderboard, and Week Three has seen him land in joint fourth place with Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler after scoring 28 points for musical week.

Sonny and partner Angela have strong competition though with the likes of  Joe-Warren Plant,  Colin Jackson, and Faye Brookes out to give him a run for his money.

Despite some difficulties preparing for the show because of COVID – lifts in particular were not easy – he seems confident.

Here’s everything you need to know about the DJ as all the contestants get ready to dance again.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Sonny Jay?

DJ Sonny Jay
DJ Sonny Jay
ITV

Age: 27

Instagram: @sonnyjay

Twitter: @sonnyjay

Job: DJ

Before launching his DJ career, Sonny was a member of the group Loveable Rogues, who reached the finals of the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. He presented Phoenix FM from 2015 to 2017 before moving to Capital FM, where he presents presenting Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, and now Sian Welby.

What has Sonny Jay scored so far?

Sonny should be please with his score for his first solo skate as he scored 26.5/40 which puts him in a comfortable place on the leaderboard – second to be precise. He’s currently in joint fourth place with Amy Tinkler after scoring 28 points during musical week.

What has Sonny Jay said about joining Dancing on Ice? 

Sonny confirmed the news on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show which he hosts alongside Roman and Sian, saying: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

He added: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don’t want to be a meme the next day!”

Alongside his promo picture which he reposted on Instagram, Sonny said: “I’ll be happy to leave this competition knowing that I can skate backwards with a beer in my hand. Anything else is a bonus!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Rebekah Vardy doi_rv_002
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Dancing on Ice: David Seaman and Gary Lucy voted out – sixty-second catch up

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Libby Clegg after she was awarded an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on December 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dancing On Ice announces Libby Clegg MBE, its first blind contestant

Dancing on Ice professional Brianne Delcourt, who left the show after getting engaged to Kevin Kilbane

Brianne Delcourt quits Dancing on Ice after a decade competing on ITV series

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman in Dancing on Ice training

James Jordan drops Dancing on Ice partner Alexandra Schauman on her head during training