Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants

Over the past week, Dancing on Ice‘s 2021 line-up has seen a major shake-up – with two contestants leaving and one celebrity entering the ice rink.

Advertisement

During Sunday night’s show, we said goodbye to Graham Bell after the former Olympic skier was eliminated from the competition, however just days later, comedian Rufus Hound officially withdrew from the show after testing positive for COVID-19.

While the stand-up comic didn’t skate at the weekend as he was self-isolating, on Wednesday he announced that his Dancing on Ice journey was sadly over.

Luckily, comedian and broadcaster Matt Richardson has been drafted in as a late arrival to replace Rufus in the competition, with the Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live host making his debut on the ITV show this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s contestants.

Matt Richardson

ITV

Partner: Vicky Ogden

Filling in for Rufus Hound following his coronavirus-related withdrawal from the competition is Matt Richardson, a 29-year-old comedian and broadcaster. Matt is set to make her Dancing on Ice debut this weekend alongside professional partner Vicky Ogden.

Matt is best known for presenting shows such as ITV’s The Extra Factor, Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live, Just Tattoo of Us: The Aftermath and The Hangover Games.

Amy Tinkler

ITV

Partner: Joe Johnson

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, 21, replaced Denise Van Outen on the ice, after Denise had to withdraw because of an ongoing shoulder injury. Amy made her debut with Joe Johnson during musicals week. The sports star has been training in secret for the last three months.

Amy was the youngest member of her Great Britain team at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she went on to win a bronze medal on the floor aged 16, becoming the second British woman in gymnastics, after Beth Tweddle, to win an individual gymnastics medal at the Olympics.

Billie Shepherd

Partner: Mark Hanretty

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd will glide into the new series of Dancing on Ice. Billie missed out on Week Three due to a family bereavement, but will be back for Week Four.

Speaking of the news when she was announced, she said:”My kids are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

Billie is best known for starring in ITVBe’s The Only Way is Essex and The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Sam Faiers.

She is a mum to Nelly, six, and Arthur, three, with her husband Greg Shepherd. The reality TV star confirmed that she will not be taking part in Week Three due to a family bereavement.

Lady Leshurr

ITV Studios

Partner: Brendyn Hatfield

Musician and rapper Lady Leshurr has been bringing her free-styling skills to the rink to the Dancing on Ice line-up.

The 30-year-old, best known for her tracks Queen’s Speech and Don’t Believe You, announced the news on Kiss Breakfast, alongside hosts, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Dancing on Ice 2019 runner-up Perri Kiely.

She said at the time: “Oh my gosh I don’t know what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She added: “I’m petrified, [but] I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, [skating] backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Lady Leshurr remains in the competition after winning the skate-off against Myleene Klass.

Rebekah Vardy

ITV

Partner: Andy Buchanan

Rebekah Vardy was announced for the Dancing on Ice line-up in 2020. The I’m a Celeb star beat Graham Bell in the skate-off on Week Three.

The 38-year-old model and TV personality, who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, was confirmed to be taking part in the contest on 29th September.

On her involvement in the show she said: “I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it will be good to get the glam on.”

Graham Bell – OUT Week Three

ITV

Partner: Yebin Mok (and Karina Manta)

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell became the second celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the show. He lost out to Rebekah Vardy in the skate-off in Week Three.

The 54-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his pal and fellow athlete Colin Jackson to confirm the news that they’d both be taking part in the new series.

He said: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin.”

Bell then admitted that his dancing experience went as far as “dancing on tables, wearing ski boots in après ski. It’s not graceful and elegant”.

His partner, Yebin Mok, was forced to pull out of the first couple of shows after she sustained a nasty injury during training. Karina Manta will replace her while she recovers.

Colin Jackson

ITV

Partner: Klabera Komini

Former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson has ditched his running shoes for a pair of skates.

The 53-year-old hopes his sports background will help him out on the ice, saying in an interview on BBC Breakfast: “I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

He does know it’s called Dancing on Ice right…

Sonny Jay

ITV

Partner: Angela Egan

DJ Sonny Jay has swapped the DJ booth for the ice.

Fans will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Show, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the news, he told his co-stars on September 25th: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

And Kemp seems to believe his pal might have what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We were talking about it..we’ve been talking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Move them aside, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Sounds like the pressure’s on!

Sonny received the Golden Ticket during Week Two, so is currently safe from elimination,

Jason Donavon

Partner: Alexandra Schauman

Former Neighbours actor, Jason Donovan, is in the Dancing on Ice line-up.

Speaking about his exciting news, Donovan – who rose to fame by playing Scott Robinson on the soap – said: “The news is out!! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brookes

ITV

Partner: Faye Brookes

Corrie star Faye Brookes – who is best known for playing Kate Connor on the long running soap – was announced as the fourth celeb to sign up for skating show.

Speaking on the Lorraine show, Brookes said: “I’m so excited! I had to meet with the team, they had to see me on the ice and there was a coach to review the basics.

Joe-Warren Plant

ITV

Partner: Vanessa Bauer

Joe-Warren Plant was announced as the second celeb to join the DOI line up.

Speaking of his signing, the 18-year-old said: “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is best known for playing Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, which he joined in 2010.

Rufus Hound – OUT Week Four (COVID-19)

ITV

Partner: Robin Johnston

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound was confirmed as the 12th contestant for Dancing on Ice, completing the line-up for the 2021 series. He became the first celebrity to secure the Golden Ticket in Week One. He missed out on the show during Week Three, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Announcing the news on Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said, ‘We’ll pay you,’ and I said, ‘Do you know something? I love ice skating!”

He went on to say: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last 20 years in the pub mainly!”

On Wednesday 3rd February, Hound announced that he had withdrawn from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

Denise Van Outen – OUT Week Two (injury)

ITV

Partnered with: Matt Evers

TV personality Denise Van Outen will be showing off her dancing skills on the ice.

The news was revealed on an episode of Loose Women in 2020, as Linda Robson accidentally blurted it out.

Nevertheless, Denise was happy the cat was finally out the bag, saying: “I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people because I’ve literally kept this a secret.”

Denise has had to withdraw from the competition due to a shoulder injury.

Myleene Klass – OUT Week Two

ITV

Partner: Lukasz Rozycki

The musician and TV presenter became the first celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Year.

Myleene Klass shared the news on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve always been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like Jlo.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.