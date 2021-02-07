Meet Faye Brookes, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Corrie star

ITV entertainment show, Dancing on Ice, is well underway as it hurtles toward Week Four, with two celebrity contestants being eliminated from the show so far.

Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to be voted off the series, followed by Graham Bell on Sunday night (31st January).

Alongside skating partner Hamish Gaman, Faye, who is best known for her role as Kate Connor on Coronation Street, has topped the leaderboard in Week Two, scoring a total of 31.5, the highest score in the competition so far.

In Week Three, Faye and Hamish placed third with 29 points for their performance to Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious as part of musical week.

Interestingly though, Faye Brooks has opened up about Dancing on Ice injuries, and claimed that this was a show she never wanted to do because of the injury risks she has seen with contestants in the past.

Faye has also admitted that she has a competitive nature about her which should see her continue to do well as the weeks go on. But even though she is top now, she has some strong competition for the top spot with other celebs getting decent scores and showing real potential for the week ahead – including the likes of Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound. Rufus is in a great place already having nabbed the first Golden Ticket of the series which means he is safe, for now, from elimination.

But will Faye continue to impress as the weeks go by?

Here’s all we know about Faye and how she fares against the rest of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Faye Brookes?

Age: 33

Instagram: @fayebrookes

Twitter: @Faye_Brookes

Job: Actress

Faye Brookes made her debut in Corrie as Kate Connor back in 2015, joining as the sister to X Factor winner’s Shayne Ward’s Aidan Connor. She won Best Newcomer for her role as Kate at the 22nd National Television Awards in 2017. In 2019, it was announced that she was leaving the soap, with her final scenes airing later that year.

She was previously engaged to Pop Idol star Gareth Gates.

What has Faye Brooks scored so far?

After one skate, Faye is top of the pile with a seriously impressive score of 31.5/40.

What has Faye Brookes said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Faye announced the news that she was taking part on DOI during an appearance on Lorraine, saying: “This is the first time I think people are just going to see me, not being a character… Just being me – Faye!”

Speaking about former Coronation Street colleagues, Jane Danson and Brooke Vincent who have both previously taken part in the show, Faye continued: “As soon as this interview is over I can contact them but I’ve obviously had to keep this to myself. It’s the biggest secret I’ve kept in my life! I saw Brooke yesterday and I was desperate to tell her but I thought one more day and I’ll be able to. She’ll be my first text message after I’ve finished this interview.”

Alongside her promo which she shared on Instagram, Faye added the caption: “Next Adventure…⁣ Over the moon to be apart of 2021 Cast of Dancing on Ice!”

Dancing on Ice is on Sundays at 6pm.