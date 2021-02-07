Meet Colin Jackson CBE, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Olympian

ITV entertainment show, Dancing on Ice, is gliding towards Week Four, with two celebrity contestants being eliminated from the show as the competition heats up.

The Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up has had a shake-up with Denise Van Outen being forced to leave the competition after suffering an injury, and Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler replacing her with pro skater Joe Johnson.

Colin Jackson has been impressing the judges so far, placing second on the leaderboard in Week Three with a total of 29.5 points following his performance with partner Klabera Komini to I Will Always Love You for musical week.

Graham Bell was the latest contestant to be voted off the show, after losing out in a skate off against Rebekah Vardy.

Colin is a sporting champion having one an Olympic medal and is a two-time world champion. Such talent is he that he held a 12.91-second record for over a decade in the 110m hurdles and he remains a record holder to this day in the 60m. But will he break any records when it comes to his time on the ice?

Here is you need to know about the Dancing on Ice contestant and sporting great.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Colin Jackson?

Age: 53

Instagram: @colinrayjackson

Twitter: @colinjackson

Job: Olympian and sports commentator

Colin Jackson MBE won a silver medal at the Olympics in the 110 metre hurdles, went on to become world champion twice, and his world record of 12.91 seconds for the 110m hurdles stood for over a decade. He remains the 60 metres hurdles world record holder.

Since retiring from sports, he is now as a TV presenter and sports commentator for athletics, working mainly for the BBC. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2005, and on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

What has Colin Jackson scored so far?

A respectable 25/40 which for Week One, followed by 29.5 in Week Three.

What has Colin Jackson CBE said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Speaking about his DOI signing, Colin CBE said: “The first thing for us all is to get used to our boots. I don’t know if you’ve tried ice skating boots but they are pretty tight so we’ve got to get our feet in there and start getting used to balancing on them. We won’t get onto the ice fully until the middle of October.

“I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes. I’m going to try and that’s the most important thing. You go out there, you enjoy yourself and you learn a new skill and to hone the skill of skating will just be a huge, huge plus. I’m looking forward to it.”

Alongside his promo pic, Colin added: “My mantra is: ‘Stay focused and stay respectful on the ice’ – because if you disrespect it, it will bite you back!”

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.