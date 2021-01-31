Graham and pro partner Karina Mantra - his accident on the ice caused Graham's original partner Yebin to pull out - landed in joint fifth place on the leaderboard after scoring 22 points for his routine to Born To Hand Jive as part of musical week.

Myleene Klass became the first celebrity leave the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up after she was eliminated from the show in Week Two.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Graham Bell?

Graham Bell and Yebin Mok ITV

Age: 54

Instagram: @skigrahambell

Twitter: @skigrahambell

Job: Olympic skier and TV presenter

Graham Bell is a five time Olympic skier, who has also presented several BBC TV shows with British sports presenter and commentator Ed Leigh, including High Altitude and currently, Ski Sunday.

He also appeared on TV shows including The Gadget Show, Through the Keyhole, Celebrity Eggheads, Market Kitchen, Ready Steady Cook and Wish You Here.

What has Graham Bell scored so far?

Graham did well with his first dance as he came third place after scoring 26/40. Week Three saw Graham land in joint fifth place after scoring 25 points with his routine to Born To Hand Jive for musicals week.

What has Graham Bell said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Graham was announced at the same time as fellow Olympian Colin Jackson MBE, with the two sportsmen appearing live on BBC Breakfast to confirm they were joining the line-up.

Talking to hosts John Kay and Sally Nugent, Graham said: "Ice doesn't scare me, it's the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin. Colin's probably called up Katrina Witt and flown her over from Germany and hired her as a private coach! Colin is an excellent pupil because I actually coached him on Ski Sunday in 2007 and he's one of the trainees that takes on information so well."

Graham also admitted that the "transferable skills of edge control, balance" in his sport would be useful on the ice.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.