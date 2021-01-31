Meet Rebekah Vardy, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and reality TV star

Dancing on Ice is well underway as two celebrity contestants are out of the competition, taking the remaining celebs into Week Four this weekend.

Rebekah Vardy is still in the competition after beating Graham Bell in a skate-off on Sunday night (31st January). The former I’m a Celebrity campmate placed joint fifth with Graham on the leaderboard after receiving 25 points for her routine to Let’s Face The Music and Dance for musicals week.

Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the show in Week Two, after losing out to Lady Leshurr in their skate-off.

So far, the series has been full of drama, even its early stages, with Denise Van Outen forced to pull out with an injury. And she was not the only casualty of the risky show with Graham Bell’s partner Yebin also having to withdraw – although the hope is she will make a comeback later in the series.

Rebekah admitted to press, including us here at RadioTimes.com that she was feeling the nerves ahead of her first solo skate and had worries that her legs would turn to jelly when the music for her performance started. However, she did just fine and she could be one to watch as the competition goes on.

Ahead of her second solo skate, here is all that you need to know about Rebekah Vardy as she hopes to best her fellow competitors in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Rebekah Vardy?

Age: 38

Instagram: @bekyvardy

Twitter: @rebkahvardy

Job: TV personality

Rebekah Vardy is married to England and Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, with whom she has three children. She also has two children from a former relationship.

The TV personality appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2017, and became the third celebrity contestant to be eliminated. She has also made appearances on Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, Jeremy Vine andThis Morning. In 2019, Vardy appeared in two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside husband Jamie, and joined Phillip Schofield in How To Spend it Well at Christmas.

What has Rebekah Vardy scored so far?

Not a bad score at all for Rebekah who notched up 25/40 in Week Two. Week Three saw Rebekah in joint fifth place on the leaderboard after scoring another 25 points for her routine to Let’s Face The Music and Dance for musicals week. The I’m a Celebrity star beat Graham Bell in their skate-off on Sunday night (31st January).

What has Rebekah Vardy said about joining Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Rebekah appeared on Good Morning Britain to confirm the news earlier this year, telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, “My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old. He used to take us to the local ice rink so it’s a really fun family thing for us to have done together and I’m really excited actually. The only time I’ve been ice skating since is when we take the kids to our local ice rink at Christmas to have a really good time.”

Speaking about her family’s reaction, she added, “Jamie thinks it’s such a brilliant idea. He’s really looking forward to watching me and says he hopes I don’t fall over too much.”

Alongside the promotional pic she shared on Instagram, Rebekah wrote: “Looking forward to some fun!”

