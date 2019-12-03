And the second part – focusing on children's toys and games, and airing on Tuesday 3rd December – features a celebrity couple who have both been making headlines recently.

While Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is riding high as top scorer in the Premier League, Rebekah Vardy will be making her first television appearance since her well publicised spat with fellow footballer's wife Coleen Rooney, as the pair test out board games for Christmas.

Rebekah was at the centre of a media storm earlier this year when Coleen accused her of leaking stories to the press, a claim Rebekah has vehemently denied.

More like this

Coleen claimed that someone viewing her private Instagram snaps was informing a newspaper of the contents – and apparently narrowed down the possible culprits to Rebekah, leading to the now infamous revelation "It's.... Rebekah Vardy's account".

How to Spend It Well at Christmas: Is that Phillip Schofield's real house?

The ensuing drama had Twitter in meltdown, earning Coleen the nickname #Wagatha Christie thanks to her detective efforts as the two footballer's wives publicly traded blows.

But Rebekah looks to be putting the controversy behind her as she prepares for a Christmas of family boardgames rather than online cat and mouse.

Stacey Solomon will also be on hand this week, bravely helping children test fancy dress costumes, while Phillip meets racing driver Billy Monger for a race of the remote controlled variety.

Advertisement

How To Spend It Well with Phillip Schofield is on ITV on Tuesday 3rd December at 8pm