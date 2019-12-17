But it's not just wife Stephanie that Phillip is sharing with UK viewers this Christmastime... but his actual house!

Much of the series takes place in an immaculate and fully-decorated house, which seems to be Schofield's own slice of domestic bliss.

Schofe previously featured his home on the Christmas consumer guide last year as well as in spin-off How to Spend It Well: House and Home, showing off his sizeable Oxfordshire house.

The rather nice property looks set to entertain more celebrity guests this series, and is often featured on Schofe's Instagram.

The This Morning presenter lives in a rustic-inspired home with fairly neutral colours in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire with his wife and two daughters.

He certainly seems to have set the standard for Christmas decorations, rather fittingly for a festive-themed show.

Sadly there appears to be no sign of Gordon the Gopher... maybe he's being kept in the cupboard?