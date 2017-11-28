Twitter: @RebekahVardy

Phobias? Rebekah doesn't admit to having any phobias as such, but she says she isn't a big fan of spiders or confined spaces

Who is Rebekah married to? Footballer Jamie Vardy

She says: "I am so excited but I’ve also been waking up in the middle of the night sweating and having nightmares about bugs crawling around my feet. This is such an amazing thing to do and I am really looking forward to it.

"I don’t like whingey people. I think if someone is whinging, then that will tip me over the edge."

Biography: The 35-year-old ‘wag’ found fame after marrying England and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in May 2016. She met her famous sports star husband two years previously whilst she was working as a nightclub promoter.

Vardy has also become well known and received praise for speaking out about her troubled past and struggles with postpartum depression on TV and on her personal Instagram account.

Appearing on Loose Women, Vardy spoke about her suicide attempt as a teenager after suffering years of sexual abuse and how she suffered from postpartum depression.