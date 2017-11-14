In fact, bookies have already begun issuing odds on some of the stars they think could be going down under in November 2017.

Here's some of the names being mentioned in the press so far...

Jennie McAlpine

Is McAlpine set to swap the Cobbles for the jungle? The Coronation Street star – who has made a name for herself by bringing the character Fiz Brown to life for the past 16 years – is rumoured to be going on I'm a Celebrity.

More like this

"Jennie’s been on the wishlist for some time and, after a lot of persuasion, she’s agreed to take part this year," an inside source reportedly told The Sun. "Corrie have given it the green light because they’ve been able to reschedule her storyline filming — so everything has finally fallen into place."

Apart from being a series regular on Corrie, McAlpine has appeared on a whole host of game shows – including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, All Star Family Fortunes, and Pointless Celebrities – and was also a guest panellist on Loose Women.

Lauren Goodger

Former star of The Only Way is Essex Lauren Goodger, with a source telling Closer magazine: "She's hell-bent on going one better than Mark and becoming more famous than him and says she won't give up until she is.

"Lauren is considering Celebs Go Dating but she's also been asked to go on I'm A Celeb. She's been hinting that she's thinking about it and is desperate to return to TV. She'd love a celebrity romance in the jungle so she can relaunch herself."

Let's just hope she lasts longer than Gemma Collins...

Kristina Rihanoff

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer recently poured cold water over the rumours that she was headed into the jungle. But as we've learnt over the years, that doesn't count for much when it comes down t it!

"It is complete gossip," she said. "I don't really know where it is coming from because I haven't been asked to do it. I'm not saying that I'm never going to do it," she added to the Express. "Maybe at some point in the future. Obviously I am very busy with my tour and that is what I have lined up."

Keith Duffy

The former Coronation Street and Boyzone star told The Express that he would “absolutely” star on the show, although doubted whether the show bosses would want to sign him up as "nothing phases" him.

We still think they'd have you, Keith!

Ryan Thomas

Is I'm a Celebrity about to become a family affair? Ryan's brother Adam Thomas made for TV gold in the jungle last year, and ever since there have been rumours that former Corrie star Ryan would be heading Down Under. Particularly now that he's jetting off to Australia anyway after landing a role in Neighbours...

Although in a recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine, Ryan seemed to pour cold water on the rumours. "For me, I love I’m a Celebrity, I love watching it," he said. "I loved watching my brother suffer, it was amazing. This was the only one for me [Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls]… it was the only one I wanted to do because this one has no winner, you’re not competing against anyone else. It was a learning thing, you learn to survive."

Sam Allardyce

The former England manager has reportedly been offered a six-figure sum to appear on I'm a Celebrity this year. However, whether Sam Allardyce will actually agree to it or not is another matter...

"They are absolutely sure he would be a fantastic character to have in the jungle," a source told The Mirror. "He would be terrific, as you can imagine."

We can't say we'd thought about it much to be honest...

Danielle Armstrong

The former TOWIE star is reportedly heading into the jungle. Well, according to The Sun anyway.

"ITV bosses think she's perfect for the jungle," a source said. "She's fun, she'll be compelling viewing, she's a pin-up for the boys and a real girl's girl for the girls and she's definitely got the same likeability factor of the likes of Scarlett and Vicky."

That's Moffatt and Pattison, for those not acquainted with the two former jungle winners.

Rebekah Vardy

Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah was reportedly due to head to the jungle in 2016, but had to pull out after falling pregnant. Now, however, she has been rumoured again for this year.

According to The Mirror, a source said: "Bosses were really keen on Becky last year and had some very productive discussions. They are planning to have another chat with her this year."

Boris Becker

The former Wimbledon champion is reportedly being lined up for the I'm a Celebrity jungle. Apparently he's eager to appear on the show for a fee of £500,000 after allegedly accumulating debts of over £50 million.

Instead of heading to a bank or financial advisor, Boris is hoping ITV can lend him a hand.

A source told The Sun: "As everyone now knows, Boris’s financial situation is desperate. He needs a way to make a lot of money fast, and has looked to I’m A Celebrity to help him do exactly that.

"TV chiefs know he would be a brilliant signing. But they also know Boris is slightly over a barrel as a result of his dire financial situation."

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace

Unlike Charlotte Crosby (see next page), Aisleyne Horgan Wallace apparently isn't letting a former appearance on Big Brother stop her from heading Down Under.

The model and actress is reportedly hoping to cure her fear of creepy crawlies in time to join the line-up for I'm a Celebrity this year.

"Aisleyne has wanted to go on I’m A Celebrity for ages but she has never been able to get over the cockroaches," a source told Metro. "She’s hoping it will fix her phobias and make her jungle ready. She can handle anything but that."

Charlotte Crosby

I'm a Celebrity bosses certainly have a type. Following the success of both Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffat, they have reportedly bagged Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby for the upcoming series.

Well, that was until Charlotte rebuffed the rumours. "Sorry but it’s not true," she told OK magazine. "I would love to waste your time and pretend it’s true but it’s not. You will never see my face in that jungle. My calendar’s actually booked now I wouldn't be able to go in. I wanted to go in a long time ago but then I did Big Brother so I can't ever go in and that will never change."

But is she double bluffing us?

Recently a source told The Sun: "Charlotte has signed up to this year's I'm A Celebrity. She's nervous but so excited at the same time! She never thought she'd get a chance to go on the show because she thought they wouldn't take her on because she's done other reality shows like Big Brother."

The so-called source also added that Charlotte was up for "getting her hands dirty in camp" and wants to be "the third Geordie girl to walk away with the I'm a Celeb crown".

The plot thickens.

Olivia Attwood and Camilla Thurlow and Gabby Allen

Why have one Love Island star when you can have three?

Reportedly, all three of the former villa residents are vying for a spot in the jungle this winter, with a source telling The Sun: "All three of the girls would love to appear on the show, and they would definitely add some glamour to the camp."

Somehow we can't imagine Liv dealing particularly well with Bushtucker Trials. Anyway, forget Chris and Kem's ITV2 spin-off, this is the Love Island companion show we all want to see.

Ben Cohen

England rugby player and Strictly star Ben Cohen could be tackling I'm A Celeb this year, if you'll excuse the pun. Cohen is wanted by bosses for the line-up, according to a source who told the Sun: “Ben's name was straight on the list for this year. He is popular with viewers as his Strictly stint showed, and appeals to sports fans.

“He's also a gay icon so he ticks a lot of boxes. It looks like the producers might get their man.”

Craig Charles

Red Dwarf star Craig Charles could be headed back into the Jungle... again! The Corrie actor and current radio DJ was in the 2014 series before a death in the family forced him to bow out early, and Charles told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that he’s been asked to return for the upcoming series. “I’m a never say never kind of guy,” he said.

Vanessa White

While her Saturdays bandmate Mollie King is taking on the dance floor on Strictly Come Dancing, it seems that Vanessa is preparing to head down under to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous jungle life.

The Sun are sure that Vanessa is already signed up for the show, with a source telling them:

“Vanessa is a stunning girl from a massive girl band so she’s an exciting first signing for I’m A Celebrity..."

Adding: “She’s still focussing on her music career but is up for the challenge since being newly single.”

Watch this space (in the jungle)

James Jordan

Could the Jordan family be putting down permanent roots in the Australian jungle after Ola competed in I'm A Celeb 2016? Former Strictly star James has a reality TV pedigree having previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (and came third). James knows the ropes having been out in Oz to support his wife - could he have got a taste for the show while he was there?

Sam Thompson

There's a rich history of reality stars making their way into the jungle, and although producers shied away from the TOWIE and Made in Chelsea crew in 2016 - surely it's only a matter of time before more of these youngsters head down under. Sam of MIC fame (and brother of Louise Thompson) is favoured by the bookmakers as the best bet from Chelsea in 2017.

Katie Hopkins

How has she not been into the jungle yet?! Yes, the former Apprentice star turned media commentator, columnist and professional controversy courtier has appeared on many shows over the years - including a stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Could she heading to Australia to ensure the 2017 series is a lot less peaceful and happy than the 2016 "friendly run"?

Stephen Bear

The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother champion is a reality veteran with Shipwrecked and Ex on the Beach under his belt, but he'd be moving up a gear if he can get himself onto primetime ITV with the jungle crowd. Watch this space...

Megan McKenna

Another Ex on the Beach alumnus, Megan McKenna is reality royalty after appearing on Britain's Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way is Essex. Surely the only way to cement herself as the queen of real-life telly is to get herself in with a chance of becoming Queen of the Jungle in 2017?

Honey G

She was without a doubt the biggest and most unexpected talent show hit of 2016, getting close to the final of X factor and annoying a whole bunch of pop music purists along the way. Can you imagine rapping around the camp fire in 2017 - well Australia's gain would likely be the loss of many student union Christmas parties up and down the country!

Samantha Womack

Best known to many these days as Ronnie Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders, Sam's days on the square are numbered and in 2017 we know she's looking to embark on new projects including touring the country as Morticia in musical comedy The Addams Family. But could she end the year in the jungle? The bookies reckon she might...

Kristina Rihanoff

Following the success of Ola Jordan's 2016 turn in the jungle, could another Strictly star be thinking of expanding her brand by facing up to a much less glamorous life under the stars? It seems like it could be a decent punt as she's already done CBB...

Calum Best

Here is a man who is no stranger to the reality TV circuit. He's been on Celebrity Love Island, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Come Dine With Me - and has even been part of a show called Paris Hilton's British Best Friend. If there was ever a man who could complete his reality TV CV with a visit to the jungle, it's Calum.

Ed Balls

What do you do after Strictly Come Dancing? Well, assuming there's no General Election before the end of 2017 - and that Mr Balls enjoyed his time in the reality limelight, maybe the jungle could be the next stop on his transition from politician to light entertainment superstar. Unlikely, yes. But this has been a year for the unexpected, right?

Gemma Collins

TOWIE star Gemma has done her time in the reality world, having appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, Splash! as well as starring in the Essex-based structured reality series for nearly five years. She has of course been in the jungle before, but her time in Australia in 2015 lasted just 72 hours... could she be tempted to have another try?

Alan Titchmarsh

He's a man who certainly feels at one with nature, having helped Brits create beautiful gardens for decades - but what would Alan make of the jungle? Well the bookmakers think there's a chance the green fingered presenter might head down under in 2017. Are they right? Only time will tell...

Laura Robson

After the success of sporting star Sam Queck in the 2016 edition of I'm A Celebrity, could the British tennis sensation be the next person on the producers' list to take on the slings and arrows of outrageous jungle?

Len Goodman

BBC

What do you do once you leave Strictly Come Dancing after sticking with the show as a judge from the very beginning? Head for the jungle in your 70s? In a world that's elected Donald Trump as President, I guess anything COULD happen but this seems like a long shot - and the bookies are currently pricing it accordingly.

Paisley Billings

Advertisement

She’s the bubbly star of E4’s Tattoo Fixers, with a story of ink gone wrong for every occasion. But has Paisley Billings marked her place in the next I’m A Celebrity. The Mirror reports that she has the chance to “be the next Scarlett Moffatt”, and sees the ITV show as a way out of the tattoo parlour and into the big leagues.