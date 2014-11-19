Gemma has been very vocal about her dislike of the jungle – from the lack of food to what's happened to the colour of her bowel movements – as well as admitting to "falling at the first hurdle" after refusing to take a helicopter into camp.

At the time she thought she'd be like the "turtle and the slug", with the slowest one winning in the end, but it wasn't to be – although that didn't stop her providing us with plenty of top quotes during her few days in the camp.

She's sure to be missed by viewers, who voted the TV star into the celebrity slammer (a jungle-based jail) with actor Craig Charles, model and singer Nadia Forde, bike champ Carl Fogarty and actress Vicki Michelle.

But Gemma's no doubt delighted she's swapped the bug-filled jail for a comfy bed, watching all those nasty Bushtucker Trials from the safety of a plush hotel room.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns tonight at 9:00pm where we'll see the full story behind Gemma's departure.